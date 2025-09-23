The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Marks 100th Disease Program, Expands Support to People Living With Macular Degeneration

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Macular Degeneration

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of its 100th disease program, a new copay assistance program for people living with macular degeneration. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease.

Macular degeneration is an eye condition where people, typically adults over the age of 50, struggle to see directly in front of them. The condition can develop in one eye or both eyes, leaving it difficult to see. Nearly 20 million Americans are living with the disease, which requires treatment to slow its progression.1

"For older adults, vision is about more than sight-it's about maintaining independence, connection, and dignity," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "As we commemorate the opening of our 100th disease program, I'm deeply grateful for the generosity of our donors, whose compassion makes it possible for people living with macular degeneration-and so many other life-changing conditions-to access the care they need and deserve."

"It's a profound honor to see The Assistance Fund launch its 100th program, a milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to people living with life-changing diseases," said Linda Howard, Board Chair. "With this momentum, I am confident TAF will continue breaking down barriers to treatment and bringing hope to even more patients and families for years to come."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 844-5366 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

