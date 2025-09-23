EVOLOH, Inc.: EVOLOH Appoints Mike Hill as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran Global Sales and Commercial Operations Leader joins EVOLOH

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / EVOLOH, a manufacturer of electrolyzer stacks for low-cost hydrogen production, announced that Mike Hill has joined as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hill has over 30 years of commercial and sales leadership experience, working for ABB, General Electric, Danfoss Power Solutions and FuelCell Energy, developing global commercial and integration experience in the power generation, water and hydraulics industries. Hill brings proven expertise to scale EVOLOH's commercial operations worldwide as the company ramps up deployment of its breakthrough Nautilus electrolyzer platform.

Hill has extensive international experience, having lived and worked in the US, Europe and Asia, and brings a deep expertise in complex industrial projects, supply chain optimization, and customer relationship management. Hill started his career as a steam and gas turbine performance/sales applications engineer, and is a certified Quality Leader in Six Sigma. Hill holds an MBA from the University of Richmond and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, San Diego.

At EVOLOH, Hill will spearhead global market expansion, strategic partnerships, and commercial operations as the company scales its revolutionary approach to transform electrolyzers from expensive specialty equipment into low-cost reactors capable of finally reducing the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) well below $2/kg.

Hill will work closely with Dr. Art Shirley, who will transition to Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Shirley is a renowned executive in the chemical and industrial gases sectors with over 35 years of business, market, and strategy development experience at Air Liquide, Linde and BOC Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to EVOLOH. His exceptional track record of driving commercial success across multiple energy sectors, combined with his deep expertise in global markets, positions us perfectly for our next phase of growth," said Dr. Jimmy Rojas, CEO and Founder of EVOLOH.

"The hydrogen economy represents one of the most significant opportunities of our generation, but it requires a fundamental re-imagining of how electrolyzers are manufactured, deployed, and operated," said Hill. "EVOLOH has cracked the code. Enabling such a low LCOH will not only transform the hydrogen industry but the entire electrochemical industry. I am excited to help accelerate the global adoption of this game-changing technology."

About EVOLOH

EVOLOH is a company funded by Engine Ventures, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy, NextEra Energy, 3M, and others. EVOLOH is revolutionizing the manufacturing of water electrolyzers to make low-cost electrolytic hydrogen production possible at gigawatt scale. The company is in the process of deploying stacks for MW-level projects. The company is based in California with its factory in Massachusetts.

