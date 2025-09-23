MIT Solve Awards Over $1.5 Million in Funding to Tech-Based Innovators Addressing Global Challenges

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week, MIT Solve awarded over $1.5 million in funding to scale world-changing solutions to intractable global challenges during its annual event, Solve Challenge Finals.

The 2025 Solver Class traveled from every corner of the globe to share tech-based solutions that address pressing challenges within health, learning, climate, and economic prosperity globally, as well as ways to build upon traditional knowledge and technology to meet the needs of Indigenous Communities in the U.S. and Canada. This year's 31 winners were selected from Solve's largest application pool to date, over 2,900 applications from 130+ countries, by Solve's panels of judges.

Over $1.5 million in prize pool funding was distributed to Solver teams. Additionally, the 2025 Solver Class enters a nine-month program to scale their work and impact.

"Technology is advancing at breakneck speed with tremendous promise, but entire communities risk being left behind. As global aid paradigms are being challenged, this is the moment for social entrepreneurs to lead," said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. "At Solve, we've consistently seen that innovators like our remarkable 2025 Solver Class hold the tech solutions that can reach millions. That's why, together with our funding partners, we're investing over $1.5 million in those teams."

Over $1.5 million in prize funding announced includes:

Health Innovation Award, supported by Global Health Anchor Supporter, Johnson & Johnson Foundation ($100,000) This prize will be split across recipients: AI-Driven Diabetes Care, IMPALA, Impulso Previne, Rightfit, Smart Scope ® CX, Visilant

The Citizens Workforce Innovation Prize, supported by Citizens (an original $100,000 prize was doubled to $200,000 to accommodate the outstanding applicant pool) Recipients: ELEVATE, Tatum T1

The Community Innovation Prize, supported by the Macquarie Group Foundation ($200,000) Recipients: MedHaul, Sisters of the Sea, UnlockED

The Seeding The Future Food Systems Prize, supported by the Seeding The Future Foundation ($150,000) Recipients: Karpolax, 1000 Farms, Tierra de Monte

The AI for Humanity Prize, supported by The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation ($100,000) Recipients: EdLight, Gyre Energy, Onvkuce: Voice Database, Vinco, Visilant

The Crescent Enterprises AI for Social Innovation Prize, supported by Crescent Enterprises ($100,000) Recipients: I Read Arabic, Littoral, Smart Scope ® CX, Visilant

The E Ink Innovation Prize, supported by E Ink ($100,000) Recipients: Adaptive Reader, BeeLine Reader, Housing NOW, IMPALA

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Ocean Innovation Prize, supported by The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation ($100,000) Recipients: Rongbient Biotech, WAVE BEAT

The Schmidt Marine Wavemaker's Prize, supported by Schmidt Marine Technology Partners ($100,000) Recipients: Littoral, WAVE BEAT

The Wave Ocean Regeneration Prize, supported by The Wave ($100,000) Recipient: ABALOBI

The Endeavour Prize for Inspired Infrastructure, supported by Endeavour ($50,000) Recipients: Gyre Energy

The Andan Prize for Refugee Inclusion, supported by The Andan Foundation ($50,000) Recipients: Hello World, Nabu, NaTakallam



Solve serves as a critical infrastructure for the social impact sector, providing funders with curated, vetted solutions from thousands of global applications. Solve enables funders to strategically direct resources to innovations with validated potential for global scale and impact.

About MIT Solve:

Solve is an initiative of MIT. We believe that to achieve a better future for all, we need new voices and ideas. We launch open calls for exceptional and diverse solutions to the most pressing global challenges, from anyone, anywhere in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT and our community of supporters to scale their impact and drive lasting change. Join us on this mission. solve.mit.edu

