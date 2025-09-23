Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083
Xetra
23.09.25 | 17:35
630,90 Euro
-2,20 % -14,20
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 18:12 Uhr
LifeSpan Vision Ventures: LifeSpan Portfolio Company Remedium Signs Landmark Deal with Eli Lilly

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Remedium Bio, Inc. ("Remedium"), has entered into a multi-target research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") focused on advancing innovative gene therapies for Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

LifeSpan Vision Ventures

This partnership underscores the promise of Remedium's proprietary Prometheus platform and the company's leadership in developing long-acting, adjustable-dose therapeutics for major unmet medical needs. This approach aims to replace repeated protein-based injections with a safer, more consistent, and more cost-effective treatment, enabling genetic medicine to address common conditions across endocrinology, immunology, and cardiometabolic disease safely, effectively, and at scale.

"We congratulate Frank and the Remedium team on this important milestone with Lilly," said Andrew Worden, Founding Partner at Lifespan Vision Ventures. "It is a powerful validation of their platform and is an important step toward developing interventions that extend healthspan. We're excited to support Remedium as they scale their platform and translate it into therapies that can benefit millions of patients."

About Remedium Bio

Remedium Bio is advancing a new generation of gene therapies to address major unmet medical needs across endocrinology, immunology, neurology, and musculoskeletal diseases. Its proprietary Prometheus platform enables long-lasting, adjustable-dose delivery of therapeutic genes through a single subcutaneous injection. This approach has the potential to replace many protein-based treatments at significantly lower cost, while offering patients safe, durable, and tunable control over therapeutic protein expression. Remedium's pipeline includes multiple programs with the potential to meaningfully reshape the treatment landscape for conditions such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

For more information, visit: www.remedium-bio.com

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve quality of life as individuals age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where advances in science and technology prevent, delay, and treat age-related diseases; ultimately enabling healthier, longer lives.

Contact: info@lifespanvision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780796/LifeSpan_Vision_Ventures_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespan-portfolio-company-remedium-signs-landmark-deal-with-eli-lilly-302564703.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
