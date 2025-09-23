Star8 Corporation: Star8 Corp Unveils Limited-Edition XXV EV Motorcycle in Celebration of 2025 Jubilee Year

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Star8 Corporation STRH announces the introduction of the XXV electric vehicle motorcycle, a limited-edition model inspired by the 2025 Jubilee Year. Production is capped at 1,000 units, each individually numbered from 000 to 999 and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, positioning the XXV as a collector's item and a new benchmark in electric motorcycle engineering.

The XXV raises performance expectations with state-of-the-art technology and design. Key specifications follow:

Performance: 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.69 seconds (1.03g G-force at launch); top speed of 180 km/h; total estimated range of 250 km (200 km from fixed battery, 50 km from removable battery).

Motor: 20 kW brushless DC permanent magnet motor delivering 604.5 Nm of wheel torque.

Frame & Chassis: Lightweight 140 kg powder-coated steel trellis frame; full carbon fiber fairings; WP APEX suspension; seat height of 824 mm.

Brakes & Wheels: Brembo brakes with integrated Bosch ABS; 17-inch lightweight aluminum alloy rims.

Electronics: 5-inch color TFT display; six-level traction control; four driving modes (Eco, Urban, Rain, Sport); integrated AI for real-time data analysis, predictive diagnostics, and voice command recognition.

Battery System: Fixed lithium iron phosphate battery of 7.4 kWh offering 200 km range; a removable lithium-ion battery of 2.0 kWh providing an additional 50 km; the removable battery enables rapid swaps to extend autonomy without recharging.

Finishes: Glossy pearl white body with exposed carbon fiber fairings; technical Alcantara saddle with racing red stitching; full LED lighting of high intensity.

Serial number 000 will be donated to the Vatican in honor of the 2025 Jubilee Year, with auction anticipated for charitable purposes. A percentage of the proceeds from each XXV sale will also support the Vatican, aligning the launch with social impact objectives.

"This limited-edition vehicle embodies commitment to innovation and the spirit of the 2025 Jubilee Year," said a representative of Star8 Corporation. "The XXV redefines electric mobility through its advanced technology and removable battery design, establishing a new platform for growth."

Pre-orders are being accepted for units numbered 030 through 999. A deposit of €500 guarantees reservation on a first-come, first-served basis. The XXV is priced at €9,999, with estimated sales of approximately €10 million projected.

More information is available at https://www.scarponimoto.com/xxv.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Terms such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such statements apply only on the date released and no obligation exists to update them, except as required by law. Readers should carefully consider factors described in reports filed with regulatory authorities before making investment decisions

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation is a technology group focused on energy-efficient technologies and electric vehicles. Through its subsidiary TOMAHAWK SRL, innovation in power management and sustainable transportation is driven via products like the Tomahawk DualTech System and Scarponi Motorcycles.

