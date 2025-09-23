ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Named Client for 2026 PRSSA Bateman Case Study Competition

National competition gives students the opportunity to work with one of North America's leading newswire services

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), one of the top three newswire and PR platforms in North America, has been selected as the client partner for the 2026 Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Bateman Case Study Competition, the organization's premier national student competition.

The Bateman Competition challenges undergraduate public relations students across the country to create comprehensive campaigns for a real-world client. This year, participating teams will develop strategic and creative solutions designed to build awareness and engagement for ACCESS Newswire, with a focus on showcasing how the company continues to support and elevate the communications industry.

"We are honored to partner with PRSSA and the Bateman Competition," said Jennifer Hammers, EVP Sales & Marketing at ACCESS Newswire. "For nearly two decades, we've been helping organizations share their stories and strengthen their brands. Partnering with the next generation of communicators is a natural extension of that mission."

Finalist teams will be selected in Spring 2026 to present their campaigns to a panel of judges, with winners announced in May. The top three teams will receive national recognition and monetary awards.

"As one of the most rewarding and challenging programs PRSSA offers, Bateman allows students to gain hands-on experience with a real client while sharpening their research, strategy, and execution skills," said Jeneen Garcia, Chief Programs Officer at PRSA.

Additional Competition information will be posted on the PRSSA website by Sept. 25.

About ACCESS Newswire

We are ACCESS Newswire, a global trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IP) solution provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audience where it matters most. From start-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

For further information:

ACCESS Newswire

Jennifer Hammers

888.808.2227 | jenniferh@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-named-client-for-2026-prssa-bateman-case-study-co-1077109