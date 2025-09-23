Whittier Trust Ranked Among Washington's Best Places to Work

Whittier Trust's Seattle office honored for exceptional workplace culture while celebrating 60 years in the region and 25 years serving local clients.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Whittier Trust's Seattle office has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Washington in 2025 by the Puget Sound Business Journal . This is a testament to the wealth management firm's strong culture of client service, innovation, and collaboration.

"Being recognized again as one of Washington's Best Places to Work is a testament to the dedication of our people," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Our culture is one of our greatest strengths, and the key to our success is our employees. We know that it is our culture that allows us to consistently exceed the goals and objectives that our clients and their families expect. This honor reinforces our core belief of putting people first, both in our firm and in the communities we serve."

For 25 years, Whittier Trust's Seattle office has served clients in the Pacific Northwest, building on the firm's 60-year legacy in the region. Whittier Trust is deeply committed to community engagement, supporting local institutions and philanthropic initiatives.

"Our team is proud to continue Whittier Trust's long-standing presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Nick Momyer, Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Northwest Regional Manager. "We see ourselves not just as wealth advisors, but as active partners in strengthening the families we serve and in strengthening our community. That sense of purpose is what makes our workplace so special."

As Whittier Trust celebrates its sixth decade in the Pacific Northwest, the multi-family office remains dedicated to a legacy of providing trusted, personalized wealth management and family office services, all while honoring a commitment to the communities Whittier Trust calls home.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-ranked-among-washingtons-best-places-to-work-1077269