51% of consumers seeking to add protein to their diets are women

Supplement growth driven by changing understanding of protein's benefits

Innovation is leading to protein permeating new product lines

As shifting consumer priorities drive demand for protein beyond traditional sports and fitness nutrition, women now account for 51% of consumers seeking to boost their protein intake, reveals data analytics company Euromonitor International.

Speaking at the inaugural Euromonitor Live: First Look conference, which focused on consumer health, experts attributed this shift as being driven by a growing awareness of protein's role in wellbeing and immunity.

Citing the latest findings on consumer health insights and trends from Euromonitor International's Passport knowledge hub, Matthew Oster, head of health, beauty hygiene insights at Euromonitor International, said: "As consumers increasingly recognise the importance of protein in maintaining overall health, the supplement industry is witnessing a significant shift towards prevention and wellness, driven by growing demand from diverse consumer groups."

The changing face of protein benefits

Women are among several consumer groups influenced by this increased understanding of the benefits of protein beyond its traditional fitness association.

India's protein supplement market has seen an 14% year-on-year increase in demand, driven by high rates of protein deficiency, where a large proportion of the population follow vegetarian or vegan diets. In the US, protein supplementation has experienced a strong surge in demand as consumers face soaring protein costs due to inflation, especially in the case of eggs.

However, protein's appeal for sports nutrition remains strong in markets such as South Korea, where the ready to drink protein marketplace is thriving due to a rise in both gym culture and general health consumption.

Protein's expanding reach: beyond supplements and gym culture

Driven by these shifting consumer motivations, protein claims are expanding beyond traditional supplements and sports nutrition products to permeate new food and beverage groups.

While protein claims are not new to packaged food items such as snack bars and plant-based alternatives, the industry is seeing growing momentum in protein-enriched beverages such as waters, juices and teas and coffees. Recent examples include Nestle's high-protein Milo Pro and Don't Quit, a protein soda backed by Keurig Dr Pepper, both of which launched this year.

Brands are also developing protein-enriched products that are marketed towards life stage and gender specific needs, such as supporting nutrition during GLP-1 usage or to benefit menstrual health.

Nick Stene, senior global insight manager for consumer health at Euromonitor International, said:"We will continue to see growth in the protein product industry as opportunities emerge for product innovation that meets consumer health concerns and evolving demand.

"This is exemplified by brands like The Whole Truth, which positions protein supplements as a necessary complement to traditional food for ensuring optimal health. The brand has achieved a sustained 88% growth rate into 2025 and is fast becoming a leader in the e-commerce consumer health space."

