SmartKem, Inc.: Smartkem's CTO Dr. Simon Ogier to Present at MicroLED Connect 2025 in Eindhoven

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, today announced that Dr. Simon Ogier, Chief Technology Officer, will present at MicroLED Connect 2025, taking place September 24-25, 2025 at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The conference is co-located with AR/VR Connect and brings together global leaders across the MicroLED value chain. Visit Smartkem at the Exhibition Hall, ground floor, Booth No. 13.

MicroLED Connect 2025 (co-located with AR/VR Connect)

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 24th, 2025

Time: 12:15 to 12:35 local time

Title: High yield electrical connections to micro-LEDs via the chip-first OTFT backplane process

Location: High Tech Campus, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Auditorium, Ground Floor

Dr. Ogier will discuss Smartkem's chip-first active-matrix fabrication approach that connects MicroLEDs to low-temperature OTFT backplanes, which is an architecture designed to improve yield, simplify repair, and accelerate commercialization of high-performance MicroLED displays. This approach builds on Smartkem's recent public presentations and publications on low-temperature (<150 °C) OTFT processes for MicroLED manufacturing.

"MicroLED has reached an inflection point where manufacturing innovations, not just device physics, will determine who wins," said Dr. Ogier. "Our chip-first approach and low-temperature OTFT backplanes are engineered to tackle yield, re-work, and cost barriers head-on, enabling scalable, power-efficient displays from wearables to automotive."

About the Co-located Conference

This platform brings together the entire global community, from end users to device/material/equipment providers to innovators, to shape the future of MicroLED and AR/VR display technologies. For more information: MicroLED Connect 2025 | Microled Connect and AR/VR-Connect | MicroLED Connect.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® semiconductor polymers enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high-performance displays. Our semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED, as well as in applications in advanced computer and AI chip packaging, sensors, and logic.??

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.??

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 140 granted patents across 17 patent families, 14 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.?

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.??

