SupplySide Global 2025 Elevates Experience with Expo Hall Expansions and Future-Focused Education

New planning technology, high-impact education and the launch of Level 2 Expo Hall enhance personalized attendee experiences at industry's tentpole event.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / SupplySide Global returns to Mandalay Bay (October 27-30) with new AI planning tools that streamline attendee preparation. The premier health and nutrition event now offers personalized resources for professionals from 80+ countries to create tailored schedules and priority connections, reducing planning time while maximizing on-site impact.

SupplySide Global, presented by Flagship Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, reigns as the world's definitive annual event where industry leaders converge to discover groundbreaking innovations in ingredients, formulation, research and development that are transforming the dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries.

The wellness landscape is evolving as Gen Z and millennials represent just 36% of adults yet drive over 41% of wellness spending in the US , with the global market projected to surge to $9 trillion by 2028 . This demographic is embracing wellness as an integrated lifestyle, revolutionizing key categories like functional nutrition, mental health and healthy aging. SupplySide Global is the essential gathering for industry leaders navigating the generational shift in consumer priorities and provides solutions for growing preferences for clean label formulations, sustainable ingredients and plant-based bioactives that support holistic wellness goals.

New tools including the AI Pass Picker ensure each participant selects the pass that best fits specific business roles, focuses and objectives. The experience continues with the AI-powered Show Planner , a personalized assistant that supports preparation before arrival by generating customized agendas and highlighting sessions, exhibitors and networking opportunities that align with stated objectives. These tools will deliver a more efficient, targeted and impactful experience, creating smarter pathways for discovery and maximizing the value of time on site.

"The attendee experience stands as the cornerstone of SupplySide's mission, with an unwavering commitment to transforming and elevating that experience to address the dynamic demands of a rapidly evolving industry," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "By introducing tools that prioritize efficiency, personalization and connection, we are reducing barriers to planning and allowing participants to dedicate time on site to building relationships and gaining insights that drive long-term business success. These enhancements strengthen SupplySide Global's position as a catalyst for progress and leadership in the global health and nutrition industry."

In addition to planning tools, SupplySide Global offers extensive programming across the campus including education sessions, workshops and guided tours. A professional development workshop provides practical skills and insights, while curated tours deliver targeted expertise, such as a natural food coloring tour and a data-driven supplement trend tour. Broader education spotlights the industry's most pressing topics, from GLP-1 medication and tariffs to AI, smart packaging and ingredient sourcing, ensuring participants confront the challenges shaping today's marketplace. These critical conversations will address crucial insights and strategies to turn complex issues into opportunities for business resilience, strategic growth and long-term adaptation.

This year's edition also introduces an expanded Expo Hall with the Level 2 Exhibition, providing additional space for networking and discovery, with more opportunities than ever before to discover breakthrough products. Targeted areas like the New Exhibitor Zone enable connections with emerging companies showcasing cutting-edge solutions.

Attendees may also enjoy interactive experiences such as the Bark Park, the Networking Pub and upgraded lounges, along with premium education and early access privileges. Complimentary meals and beverages enhance the environment, while the early opening hours provide a head start for focused conversations and exploration before the Level 1 Show Floor opens, maximizing opportunities for meaningful engagement.

SupplySide Global is at the forefront of the health and nutrition industry's transformation, revolutionizing businesses with cutting-edge education focused on game-changing topics shaping the future of health and nutrition complemented by the most extensive product display to date.

For the level 2 Expo Hall expansion information please visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

Join the SupplySide Global community at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV from October 27-30, 2025, register at www.supplysideglobal.com.

About SupplySide Global?

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision-makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect New Jersey and publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

