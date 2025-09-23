How REALS Is Accelerating Sales and Building Buyer Confidence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Selling real estate has always demanded more than numbers on a page. It's about making the unseen tangible, particularly helping buyers imagine life in a building that may not yet exist. Traditionally, that task has relied on glossy renderings, architectural models, and carefully worded brochures. But as competition among developers intensifies and buyers become more discerning, those static tools are no longer enough.

That's why Reuveni Marketing , one of New York's premier sales and marketing firms, has turned to REALS, the immersive platform from Simplex 3D that Business Insider recently named the top sales tool in real estate. For President and CEO Shlomo Reuveni, its impact is undeniable. Speaking at The Real Deal NYC 2025, he put it plainly: "I can't imagine not having a tool like this. To us, the value is huge."

From Renderings to Real Experiences

In pre-construction sales, buyers are often asked to commit to multimillion-dollar investments based on little more than promise. A rendering may capture the elegance of a façade, and a drone video can provide a bird's-eye view of the block. But these fragments rarely add up to the kind of lived-in perspective that inspires confidence.

That's where REALS comes in. The platform offers a layered, interactive experience that moves seamlessly from citywide context to the intimacy of an individual unit. "What you have here is something completely out of the box," Reuveni explained. "We always try to sell on paper, right, before the building is built. And how do you do that in terms of tools? What do you show? You can show a floor plan. You can show some renderings. And yes, you can show a flyby with a drone. And it's very pretty. But the type of detail that they go down to here in terms of macro to micro… is priceless."

Immersion That Inspires Confidence

REALS elevates that "macro to micro" journey by allowing buyers to toggle seamlessly between perspectives. They can see a development in the context of the city skyline, zoom into a specific block, and even rotate around a building to understand its orientation. From there, they can step inside units virtually, switching between day and night views, adjusting the weather, and exploring how light interacts with interior spaces.

Neighborhood exploration is equally robust. Sellers can highlight key selling points, local attractions, and transportation access, allowing prospective buyers to experience not only the apartment itself but also the lifestyle it enables. The result is a buying experience that feels both visceral and informed. The platform transforms what used to be a leap of faith an immersive story buyers can step into.

Data as a Differentiator

For sales teams like Reuveni Marketing's, REALS is about actionable insights. Every buyer interaction, whether they linger on a specific room, mark a preference, or compare different layouts, feeds into analytics that reveal what truly matters to them.

Those insights power smarter sales strategies. Instead of relying on broad assumptions, brokers can tailor conversations around verified interests, while developers gain visibility into what features drive engagement. In a market where timing and precision often dictate success, these behavioral signals provide a measurable edge.

Building the Sales Office of the Future

Reuveni Marketing is currently designing more than one million square feet of new development projects, and REALS has become central to how those projects are presented. The traditional sales office, once lined with printed boards and static models, is being reimagined as an interactive hub where clients can experience a project firsthand.

Buyers who hesitate can virtually walk through a space, inspect the streetscape, and explore the broader neighborhood, all without stepping outside the sales center. For new development marketing teams, that translates into faster decision-making, stronger pre-sales, and the ability to communicate the vision of a project with unprecedented clarity.

A New Standard for Real Estate

For years, selling unbuilt properties has meant bridging a chasm between concept and reality. REALS bridges that gap and changes the expectations altogether. Buyers no longer have to rely on imagination alone, and developers can engage clients with a level of personalization and transparency that accelerates trust.

With REALS by Simplex 3D, this shift is already reshaping the way projects are brought to market. And as its early adopters realize, what began as a tool is quickly becoming a necessity. REALS enhances the sales process while cementing its position as the new industry standard for real estate sales worldwide.

REALS

? renana@simplex3d.com

New York City, New York

SOURCE: REALS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-reals-is-accelerating-sales-and-building-buyer-confidence-1077314