Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 20:14 Uhr
Vanguard Properties Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hire in Marin County

Vanguard Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the Bay Area, proudly announces the addition of Matt Hughes as Regional Sales Manager for Marin County

MILL VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Vanguard Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the Bay Area, proudly announces the addition of Matt Hughes as Regional Sales Manager for Marin County. This strategic hire reinforces Vanguard's commitment to strengthening its leadership and deepening its presence in Marin County, one of the most dynamic and competitive real estate markets in Northern California.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes
Portrait of Matt Hughes - Vanguard Properties Regional Sales Manager, Marin County

Matt Hughes joins Vanguard Properties from Compass, where he served as Sales Manager in Marin County since 2018. With more than 20 years of experience in Bay Area real estate, Hughes has consistently demonstrated excellence in leadership, agent development, and client services, supporting more than 150 active agents across multiple offices, driving over $5 billion in annual sales volume.

Hughes' career reflects a proven track record of building and managing highperforming teams, and has been instrumental in developing innovative growth strategies and agent support systems. In addition, Hughes has served as President of the Marin Association of REALTORS® and as a Director of the California Association of REALTORS®, highlighting his long-standing commitment to the profession and the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Vanguard Properties family," said James Nunemacher, Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Properties. "His deep experience in Marin, proven leadership, and commitment to agent success make him the ideal leader to drive our renewed vision for this important market. Vanguard has always stood for independence, creativity, and excellence - values that Matt embodies fully."

As Regional Sales Manager for Marin County, Hughes will oversee office operations, agent support, and market growth strategy, ensuring Vanguard Properties continues to deliver the highest level of service to both clients and agents.

"I am honored to be joining Vanguard Properties at such an exciting time," said Hughes. "The company's independent spirit, innovative vision, and focus on people align perfectly with my own approach to leadership. I look forward to building on Vanguard's strong foundation and helping our Marin agents thrive as we sharpen our influence in the region."

With this appointment, Vanguard Properties strengthens its position as the brokerage of choice for top-producing agents across the Bay Area, reaffirming its reputation as the region's premier independent real estate brokerage.

Contact Information

James Nunemacher
Chief Executive Offiver
james@vanguardsf.com
415.321.7007

.

SOURCE: Vanguard Properties



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vanguard-properties-expands-leadership-team-with-strategic-hire-in-marin-county-1077284

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
