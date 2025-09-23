LVC Global Holdings Limited, an asset acquisition and deal origination platform in Energy, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure across the Emerging Frontier Markets and Accelerate Capital AS, a unique investment and business development company with leading domain expertise in climate-related sectors and technologies, are pleased to announce the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

This agreement establishes a framework for the companies to collaborate in identifying and pursuing opportunities related to critical minerals, strategic metals, rare earth elements, and other essential raw materials across the value chain. The partnership aims to leverage LVC Global's expertise in asset optimization and monetization and Accelerate Capital's deep domain knowledge in energy transition and blended finance solutions.

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings and Harald Saetvedt, CEO of Accelerate Capital expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the potential to drive innovation and sustainable growth, especially in the critical minerals sector.

C. Derek Campbell of LVC Global Holdings, stated, "We are excited to join forces with Accelerate Capital, whose expertise in energy transition and innovative financing aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize and monetize critical raw materials and other natural resource assets. This collaboration will enable us to unlock new opportunities and create sustainable value."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering strategic alliances that accelerate the energy transition and support the global demand for critical raw materials," said Harald Saetvedt for Accelerate Capital. "By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to unlock value and create impactful solutions for the industry on the global arena."

