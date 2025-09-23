The h.wood Group Announces 9-Figure Valuation and Strategic Growth Investment from DIAFA, a New Abu Dhabi-based Luxury Hospitality Company

The multi-million investment to lead strategic growth of portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The h.wood Group, the Los-Angeles-based, hospitality company known for creating some of the most exclusive and culturally influential nightlife and dining venues in the world, today announced the completion of a majority investment from DIAFA, a new Abu Dhbai-based luxury hospitality investment company. The latest funding round brings the brand's valuation into the nine-figure range, accelerating momentum toward a projected half-billion valuation.

Marking a defining milestone for both The h.wood Group and DIAFA, this strategic alliance reflects a shared pursuit of excellence, setting the stage for a new chapter in luxury hospitality defined by innovation, refinement and cultural resonance. This strategic investment will empower The h.wood Group's next phase of growth - from the unveiling of visionary new concepts to the evolution of its flagship destinations - while accelerating its expansion beyond the West Coast. Together, The h.wood Group and DIAFA are cultivating a new class of hospitality experiences that are not only globally coveted, but are architecturally, atmospherically and gastronomically unparalleled.

The vision of longtime friends and Los Angeles natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end concepts and passion for service to life. Today, The h.wood Group is revered globally for its iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues - including Delilah, The Nice Guy and The Bird Streets Club to name a few - with eight venues in Los Angeles, three across the country, two international outposts and more planned on the horizon.

With the original architects of the brand's success still actively shaping its future, this next chapter of the brand's evolution is defined by the enduring vision and exacting standards that have positioned The h.wood Group at the pinnacle of global luxury hospitality Their continued leadership ensures that the brand's expansion is as intentional as it is ambitious, preserving the essence that makes each destination singular. Over the next year, The h.wood Group will introduce new concepts in key markets including Dallas, New York City, Miami and other major cities nationwide. This October, The h.wood Group's modern-day supper club Delilah will make its Dallas debut, marking the fourth location for the beloved brand alongside its West Hollywood flagship, Miami and Las Vegas outposts.

The 2025 opening of Delilah Dallas will set the stage for first of several, highly anticipated new ventures for the group slated for 2026 and beyond which include the openings of Delilah New York and the expansion of The Nice Guy brand into Miami and Newport Beach. This funding will also enable The h.wood Group to further fortify their presence in the greater Los Angeles area with plans to unveil a new Japanese dining experience on Sunset Boulevard - located in what was formerly the group's iconic nightlife outpost, Booty Bellows, which after 13 years as an LA staple, officially shuddered in January 2025 to make way for The h.wood Group's next generation - and a new venue concept in Brentwood, alongside upgrades to existing flagships such as Delilah and the group's opulent nightclub, Poppy.

"We are thrilled to team up with DIAFA to become its first official hospitality company," said Brian Toll and John Terzian, co-founders of The h.wood Group. "When you think of The h.wood Group, you think of true luxury, and we're honored to expand our footprint far beyond the West Coast as DIAFA ventures into the luxury hospitality space."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor for The h.wood Group. Allen Matkins and Dechert served as respective legal advisors.

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends and Los Angeles natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to ÐiÐi and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eight venues in Los Angeles, three across the country, three new concepts slated to open within the next year and more planned on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest.

The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1 Las Vegas, Miami and Austin, amfAR Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

