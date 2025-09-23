Brag House and New to The Street Exploring Strategic Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the fastest-growing financial media brands with over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and weekly national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, announced today it is in discussions with Brag House, a Gen Z engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, to explore a potential strategic collaboration.

As part of this developing relationship, Brag House will film its first segments at the New York Stock Exchange later this week, which will broadcast on Bloomberg on Saturday, October 4, at 6:30 PM EST. The program will be supported by iconic billboards, earned media placements, national TV commercials, and ongoing daily social media engagement.

Lavell Juan, CEO of Brag House, commented:

"Brag House is redefining how brands and colleges connect with Gen Z through gaming, college sports, and data-driven engagement. Exploring a collaboration with New to The Street gives us a powerful platform to share that story with investors and business leaders nationwide, ensuring our vision is seen with the reach and credibility it deserves."

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added:

"We are always looking for next-generation platforms that resonate with younger audiences while providing measurable impact. Brag House has built an exciting community model around Gen Z engagement, and we look forward to seeing where these discussions may lead."

About Brag House

Brag House is a Gen Z-focused media-tech platform that blends college sports, gaming, and community-driven engagement. By combining interactive content with data analytics, Brag House empowers brands and universities to authentically connect with the next generation at scale.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television brands, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, iconic Times Square billboards, and guaranteed earned media placements, New to The Street delivers its trademark "Opportunities To Consider" segments, helping public and private companies tell their stories to investors, business leaders, and audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/brag-house-and-new-to-the-street-exploring-strategic-collaboration-1077337