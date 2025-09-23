Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: 120093 | ISIN: US45811V1052
Integrated BioPharma, Inc.: Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $14.2 million compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 11.8%. The Company had operating income of approximately $589,000 and $402,000 in the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 were $54.3 million compared to $50.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million or 8.0%. The Company had operating income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 of approximately $0.6 million compared to operating income of $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company had a net loss of approximately $0.2 million or $0.01 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $(0.01) and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company had net income of approximately $808,000 or $0.03 per share of common stock, compared with a net income of $112,000 or $0.00 per share of common stock for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.03 and $0.00 per share of common stock, respectively.

"Our revenues increased by 8.0% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period a year ago. Our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment represented approximately 84% and 90% of total revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "We are happy to report that while focusing on our core business we were able to expand our customer base over the past year and increase our revenue," the Co-CEOs further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total revenue

$

14,175

$

12,746

$

54,353

$

50,317

Cost of sales

12,706

11,462

48,791

46,433

Gross profit

1,469

1,284

5,562

3,884

Selling and administrative expenses

880

882

3,542

3,633

Operating income

589

402

2,020

251

Other income, net

6

12

42

17

Income before income taxes

595

414

2,062

268

Income tax expense, net

773

146

1,254

156

Net (loss) income

$

(178

)

$

268

$

808

$

112

Net (loss) income per common share:

Basic

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.00

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

30,622,045

30,099,610

30,295,655

30,066,003

Diluted

30,622,045

30,702,683

31,168,372

30,873,681

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. ("INBP") is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at ir.ibiopharma.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would," "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof, are subject to change and should not be relied upon for investment purposes. INBP undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements for any reasons. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions; loss of market share through competition; introduction of competing products by other companies; the timing of regulatory approval and the introduction of new products by INBP; changes in industry capacity; pressure on prices from competition or from purchasers of INBP's products; regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and nutraceutical industry; regulatory obstacles to the introduction of new technologies or products that are important to INBP; availability of qualified personnel; the loss of any significant customers or suppliers; inflation, including inflationary pressures from any tariffs, and tightened labor markets; our ability to expand our customer base and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

Contact: Dina Masi, CFO
Integrated BioPharma, Inc.
investors@ibiopharma.com
888.319.6962

SOURCE: Integrated BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/integrated-biopharma-reports-results-for-its-quarter-and-fiscal-year-1077075

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
