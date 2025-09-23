Anzeige
WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Reports H1 2025 Results; -2-

Press Release: WISeKey Reports H1 2025 Results; Updates on the Quantum Convergence Strategy Underpinned by a Strong Balance Sheet

WISeKey Reports H1 2025 Results; Updates on the Quantum Convergence Strategy Underpinned by a Strong Balance Sheet

Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Friday, September 26 at 8:00 am ET (2:00 pm CET)

Geneva, Switzerland -- September 23, 2025: -- Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey", the "Group" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025 (H1 2025).

WISeKey's performance in the first half of 2025 is in line with our expectations, while the Company is executing on its strategy moving towards next-generation semiconductors, space connectivity, transactional IoT, trust services and blockchain, laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth. Specifically: 

-- Revenues for the period grew slightly by $0.1 million to $5.3 million, in 
   line with our expectations reflecting the continued transition period 
   ahead of the industry-wide strategic shift towards post-quantum and 
   IoT-driven technologies. The Company expects strong growth in the second 
   half of the year with full year revenues expected to be in the range of 
   $18.0 to $21.0 million.  This growth is driven by the expected return to 
   growth in the demand for SEALSQ Corp's (NASDAQ: LAES, "SEALSQ") 
   traditional products, the consolidated revenue of IC'ALPS since the 
   completion of the acquisition by SEALSQ on August 4, 2025, as well as the 
   continuing development of the revenue streams of our other business 
   divisions. 
 
  -- The Company's operating losses increased by $13.2 million to $27.3 
   million largely driven by a one-off stock-based compensation charge of 
   $10.1 million, in addition to increased investment in research and 
   development of $1.0 million and an increase in the general and 
   administrative costs as a result of an investment in the infrastructure 
   of the Company to support the developing verticals. The increase in the 
   operating losses is partially offset by an increased non-operating income 
   due to a one-off gain on the settlement of the ExWorks loan of $3.7 
   million and interest earned on cash deposits of $1.6 million. This 
   results in a net loss of $22.3 million which has increased by $6.8 
   million in comparison with the same period last year. 
 
  -- Investments in research and development totaled $5.8 million that focused 
   on SEALSQ's quantum-resistant chips, the SEALCOIN AG ("SEALCOIN") 
   transactional IoT platform, WISeSat.Space AG ("WISeSat") expansion, and 
   the launch of the WISe.ART 3.0 platform. 
 
  -- Our cash balance of $124.6 million as of June 30, 2025, will allow the 
   Group to accelerate its technological development and to execute 
   strategic investments that expand its capabilities, strengthen growth 
   pipeline and position it at the forefront of the transition to 
   quantum-resilient security solutions.

The first half of 2025 marked a decisive step forward in WISeKey's Convergence strategy.

By integrating semiconductors, trust services, satellites, blockchain, and digital identity into a unified architecture of trust, WISeKey is no longer operating separate businesses but a single interconnected ecosystem. This Convergence is starting to demonstrate its financial potential, as each component drives value creation for the others, enabling WISeKey to multiply revenues, reduce dependency on any single line of business, and capture new, recurring income streams. 

1. At the core of this model is SEALSQ, which WISeKey controls with 52% of 
   the voting rights (as of June 30, 2025). SEALSQ develops post-quantum 
   secure chips, such as the QS7001 and QVault-TPM, that will generate 
   revenues from hardware sales and recurring revenues through chip 
   personalization at Outsourced Semiconductor Personalization and Test 
   (OSPT) centers, where WISeKey will earn service fees each time a chip is 
   provisioned with a secure identity. 
 
  2. These chips will extend their value further once deployed, as they will 
   be able to connect to the satellite constellation of WISeSat, a wholly 
   owned WISeKey subsidiary providing satellite-based IoT communications. 
   This model is set to multiply one revenue opportunity into several 
   distinct revenue streams: chip sales, OSPT personalization services, 
   satellite communication services, and PKI subscriptions for lifecycle 
   identity management. 
 
  3. The ecosystem will then be extended through SEALCOIN, which is 75% owned 
   by WISeKey. SEALCOIN is developing a technology that will allow each 
   chip-secured device to transact autonomously, creating transaction-based 
   revenues in the machine-to-machine and transactional IoT economy. Earlier 
   this year, WISeKey validated this model by completing the world's first 
   space-based cryptocurrency transaction, demonstrating how chips, 
   satellites, and blockchain converge to power a new digital economy. 
 
  4. WISeKey also owns 87.5% of WISe.ART, a Swiss-based Web3.0 company, with 
   the remaining 12.5% held by The Hashgraph Group. The newly launched 
   WISe.ART 3.0 platform combines blockchain and cybersecurity to enable the 
   authenticated trading of both digital and physical assets, adding yet 
   another recurring revenue layer to the Convergence model. 
 
  5. Finally, the WISeID platform, 96% owned by WISeKey, provides the PKI 
   backbone for the ecosystem, securing every identity, device, and 
   transaction, and enabling new applications such as Matter Protocol 
   certification for smart home devices and GSMA eUICC digital identity 
   services.

For shareholders, the value of this model lies in its scalability and resilience. Hardware sales will generate immediate revenues, while OSPT services, satellite subscriptions and blockchain transactions will create recurring income streams that compound with adoption. A defense contractor adopting SEALSQ chips also becomes a potential client for OSPT services, a potential subscriber to WISeSat connectivity services, a potential participant in SEALCOIN t-IoT transactions, and potentially a user of WISe.ART for tokenized asset management. Few companies in the sector can offer this depth of vertical integration.

Strategic partnerships are amplifying these efforts. 

-- The Quantix Edge Security initiative in Spain positions WISeKey at the 
   heart of Europe's semiconductor sovereignty strategy. 
 
  -- Collaboration with the Swiss Army, combining the technology of WISeSat, 
   SEALSQ and SEALCOIN into a single project, demonstrates that the 
   Convergence model is already underway for secure, sovereign 
   communications. 
 
  -- At the same time, WISeKey's HUMAN-AI-T initiative with the United Nations 
   positions WISeKey at the forefront of global AI governance, reinforcing 
   its leadership at the intersection of AI, security, and trust.

As WISeKey moves into the second half of 2025, its focus is on scaling execution.

The Company is preparing for the commercial launch of SEALSQ's QVault-TPM in Q4 2025 that is expected to unlock significant new growth in 2026 and beyond. It is expanding the WISeSat constellation to increase global coverage and subscription revenues. SEALCOIN and WISe.ART are being brought from pilot stages into commercial deployment and are expected to generate transaction-based income streams. WISeKey is also expanding its OSPT footprint, with the goal of allowing every SEALSQ chip to be rapidly personalized and integrated into the ecosystem.

With a robust revenue pipeline across the entire group--along with WISeKey's strong balance sheet and growing recognition of its role at the intersection of quantum security, space connectivity, blockchain, and AI--WISeKey is building a sovereign, trusted digital infrastructure designed for scale, resilience, and long-term shareholder value. WISeKey is not merely adapting to technological change; it is shaping it.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to review its results on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8:00 am ET (2:00 pm CET).

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 877-445-9755; International Dial-In Number: 201-493-6744.

The webcast of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of WISeKey's website at www.wisekey.com. An archived version of the call will also be made available.

WISeKey Group Structure and Participation

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) 

-- WISeKey controls: 52% of voting rights as of June 30, 2025. 
 
  -- Role within Convergence: Foundation of the group strategy. SEALSQ 
   develops post-quantum secure semiconductors (e.g., QS7001) and QVault-TPM 
   chips. 
 
  -- Monetization potential: 
 
     1. Immediate revenues from chip sales. 
 
     2. Recurring revenues via our planned OSPT (Outsourced Semiconductor 
       Personalization & Test) centers where WISeKey will earn service 
       fees each time a chip is provisioned. 
 
     3. Integration into WISeSat for secure IoT connectivity, expanding 
       recurring income streams.

WISeSat.Space AG 

-- WISeKey ownership: 100% 
 
  -- Role within Convergence: Provides satellite-based IoT connectivity and 
   secure communications, enabling SEALSQ chips to connect securely anywhere 
   in the world. 
 
  -- Monetization potential: 
 
     1. Subscription revenues from IoT connectivity services. 
 
     2. Defense and national security applications (Swiss Army, EU 
       projects). 
 
     3. Strategic projects (88-satellite constellation, European-neutral 
       constellation).

Press Release: WISeKey Reports H1 2025 Results; -2-

SEALCOIN AG 

-- WISeKey ownership: 75% 
 
  -- Role within Convergence: Aims to power machine-to-machine (M2M) and 
   transactional IoT (t-IoT), where each chip-secured device would be able 
   to transact autonomously within SEALCOIN. 
 
  -- Monetization potential: 
 
     1. Transaction fees from autonomous IoT exchanges. 
 
     2. Integration with satellites + chips = creates a third recurring 
       revenue layer. 
 
     3. Backed by a $50 million investment commitment from GEM Digital 
       through a structured token subscription agreement.

WISe.ART 

-- WISeKey ownership: 87.5% 
 
  -- Role within Convergence: Digital marketplace for authenticated NFT and 
   tokenized asset trading. Extends WISeKey's trust model to both digital 
   and physical assets. 
 
  -- Monetization potential: 
 
     1. Transaction revenues from NFT/digital assets. 
 
     2. Expansion of blockchain infrastructure revenues. 
 
     3. Positioned as the fourth monetization layer in the Convergence 
       model.

WISeKey SA (WISeID, INeS Platform and PKI as a Service) 

-- WISeKey ownership: 96% (this is the core WISeKey platform). 
 
  -- Role within Convergence: Provides the PKI backbone (public key 
   infrastructure) enabling device attestation, secure identity management 
   and lifecycle management of chips and devices. 
 
  -- Monetization potential: 
 
     1. Service fees for PKI and digital identity lifecycle management. 
 
     2. Adoption in smart home / Matter protocol products and GSMA eUICC 
       services.

Summary of WISeKey Participation 

-- SEALSQ: 52% voting rights (semiconductors, hardware revenues & 
   personalization services). 
 
  -- WISeSat: 100% (satellite IoT connectivity, subscriptions & defense). 
 
  -- SEALCOIN: 75% (transactional IoT & machine-to-machine transaction fees). 
 
  -- WISe.ART: 87.5% (NFTs, tokenized assets & blockchain monetization). 
 
  -- WISeID (WISeKey SA): 96% (PKI, digital identity & backbone of trust 
   infrastructure).

WISeKey has designed a vertically integrated Convergence ecosystem where each company bolsters and magnifies the impact the others -- from chip to trust services to satellite to blockchain to marketplace.

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DATA

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) [as reported] 

Unaudited 6 months ended June 
                           30, 
USD'000                        2025       2024 
                          ----------- ------------------ 
 
Net sales                         5,293        5,174 
Cost of sales                      (3,173)       (3,834) 
Depreciation of production assets             (243)        (228) 
Gross profit                       1,877        1,112 
 
Other operating income                    82         178 
Research & development expenses             (5,792)       (2,942) 
Selling & marketing expenses              (7,393)       (3,967) 
General & administrative expenses           (16,090)       (8,518) 
Total operating expenses                (29,193)      (15,249) 
                          ----------- ------------------ 
Operating loss                     (27,316)      (14,137) 
                          ----------- ------------------ 
 
Non-operating income                   6,964        1,129 
Debt conversion expense                    -        (21) 
Interest and amortization of debt discount         (88)        (529) 
Non-operating expenses                 (1,816)        (584) 
Loss before income tax expense             (22,256)      (14,142) 
 
Income tax expense                     (1)       (1,310) 
 
Net loss                        (22,257)      (15,452) 
                          =========== ================== 
 
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling 
 interests                       (17,807)       (5,982) 
Net loss attributable to WISeKey International 
 Holding AG                       (4,450)       (9,470) 
                          =========== ================== 
 
Earnings per Class A Share (USD) 
-------------------------------------------------- 
Earnings per Class A Share 
Basic                          (0.53)       (0.45) 
Diluted                         (0.53)       (0.45) 
 
Earning per Class A Share attributable 
 to WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Basic                          (0.11)       (0.27) 
Diluted                         (0.11)       (0.27) 
 
Earnings per Class B Share (USD) 
-------------------------------------------------- 
Earnings per Class B Share 
Basic                          (5.32)       (4.48) 
Diluted                         (5.32)       (4.48) 
 
Earning per Class B Share attributable 
 to WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Basic                          (1.06)       (2.74) 
Diluted                         (1.06)       (2.74) 
 
Other comprehensive income / (loss), 
 net of tax: 
Foreign currency translation adjustments          700        (515) 
Unrealized gains on debt securities 
Unrealized holding gains arising during 
 the period                         23          - 
Defined benefit pension plans: 
Net gain arising during the period              95         34 
Other comprehensive loss                  818        (481) 
                          ----------- ------------------ 
Comprehensive loss                   (21,439)      (15,933) 
                          =========== ================== 
 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) 
 attributable to noncontrolling interests          65         45 
Other comprehensive loss attributable 
 to WISeKey International Holding AG            753        (526) 
                          =========== ================== 
 
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling 
 interests                       (17,742)       (5,937) 
Comprehensive loss attributable 
 to WISeKey International Holding AG          (3,697)       (9,996) 
                          ----------- ------------------

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets [as reported] 

As at June        As at December 
                            30,             31, 
USD'000                     2025 (unaudited)         2024 
                       ------------------------ ----------------------------- 
 
ASSETS 
Current assets 
Cash and cash equivalents                   124,596             90,600 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance 
 for credit losses                       3,137             4,285 
Notes receivable, current                      -               13 
Inventories                           2,204             1,418 
Prepaid expenses                        2,043             1,364 
Government assistance                      2,149             2,247 
Other current assets                      1,417              573 
Total current assets                     135,546            100,500 
 
Noncurrent assets 
Notes receivable, noncurrent                    -               32 
Deferred tax credits                       829              250 
Property, plant and equipment net of 
 accumulated depreciation                    4,172             3,275 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated 
 amortization                            -               - 
Crypto assets                           401               96 
Operating lease right-of-use assets               1,295             1,502 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates            3,487               - 
Available-for-sale debt securities, 
 noncurrent                            127               - 
Goodwill                            8,317             8,317 
Equity securities, at cost                    518              455 
Other noncurrent assets                      297              261 
Total noncurrent assets                    19,443             14,188

