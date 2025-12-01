WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey, SEALSQ and WISeSat.Space Successfully Launch Their New Satellite Aboard SpaceX Mission

Press Release: WISeKey, SEALSQ and WISeSat.Space Successfully Launch Their New Satellite Aboard SpaceX Mission

Geneva, Switzerland, December 1, 2025 --WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, in cooperation with its subsidiaries, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat"), which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its latest WISeSat satellite aboard a SpaceX mission. This achievement marks another significant milestone in WISeSat's strategy to deploy a secure, resilient, and sovereign constellation enabling real-time, low-power, IoT and cybersecurity services worldwide.

The satellite was placed into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 16, further strengthening WISeSat's collaboration with SpaceX as a trusted launch partner. With this new deployment, WISeSat continues to expand its constellation, offering enhanced coverage and improved data availability for industrial IoT applications, environmental monitoring, secure communications, and critical-infrastructure protection.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, SEALSQ and WISeSat, stated: "This successful launch with SpaceX represents a major step forward for WISeSat and for Europe's capacity to operate sovereign space-based secure communications. The WISeSat constellation is designed to integrate seamlessly with SEALSQ post-quantum chips, ensuring unprecedented levels of trust, privacy, and resilience for the next generation of connected devices."

The newly launched satellite will further reinforce WISeKey's leadership at the intersection of cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, and space technology. This next-generation satellite model is designed to significantly enhance the current constellation through a series of advanced technological innovations. These improvements deliver higher performance, greater resilience, and broader application potential. Key features include:

-- Software-defined radio (SDR) technology, enabling flexible in-orbit reconfiguration and adaptation to evolving communication standards, ensuring long-term relevance and operational efficiency. -- Higher data-rate communications, supporting faster, more robust, and more secure data transfer for demanding IoT, cybersecurity, and mission-critical applications.

With this launch, WISeSat continues to position itself as a key player in the emerging European space industrial ecosystem, contributing to technological sovereignty while offering scalable commercial services for government, defense, and enterprise customers.

WISeSat provides secure command authentication and encrypted telemetry for Earth observation and defense missions. Beginning with its next launch planned for early 2026, the constellation will also support quantum-safe key distribution for critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, transportation, and smart cities. The platform enables the secure onboarding of billions of IoT devices by delivering quantum-resistant digital identities from orbit, extending trusted connectivity even to remote or underserved areas.

Technologies from WISeKey, SEALSQ, and Hedera are increasingly integrated across the WISeSat platform. This makes the constellation a benchmark for post-quantum security in space and supports the use of trusted digital tokens including SEALCOIN to enable secure space-to-ground transactions and tokenized satellite services.

WISeSat has recently expanded its ground infrastructure with a dedicated satellite antenna in La Línea, Spain, and additional installations planned in Switzerland. This growing network enhances real-time monitoring, mission control, and the secure management of the expanding constellation.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

