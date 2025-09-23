Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Falcon Copper Corporation ("Falcon Copper") today announced that Peter Burroughs has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective September 22, 2025.

Mr. Burroughs is an experienced finance professional with more than 30 years of work in corporate finance and accounting across the mining, industrial, and construction materials sectors. He most recently served as Vice President, Finance at Martin Marietta, Inc., a U.S.-based aggregates and heavy construction materials company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Burroughs spent 15 years with Caterpillar Inc., where he led finance organizations in the United States, Brazil, and Singapore, including Caterpillar Financial in Nashville, Tennessee, and divisional finance groups in North Carolina and Asia. He began his career with Deloitte & Touche where he worked in the U.S. and Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Burroughs holds a Master's degree in Accounting from Appalachian State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Transitions Lifecare, a nonprofit hospice organization in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Peter brings extensive financial and international experience to Falcon Copper," said Matthew Hornor, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Copper. "We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team."

About Falcon Copper Corp.

Falcon Copper Corp. is a copper-dominant, multi-critical minerals exploration company with assets across the Western United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267617

SOURCE: Falcon Copper Corp.