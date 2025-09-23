New Holland Wins Two Silver Medals in Agritechnica Innovation Awards for Corn Header Automation and ForageCam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire /September 23, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, New Holland's innovative engineering and its expertise in developing answers to the challenges faced by farmers worldwide have been recognized with two Silver Medals in the prestigious Agritechnica Innovation Awards. Agritechnica is the world's largest farm equipment exhibition and will take place in Hanover, Germany in November 2025.

Silver medals were conferred on New Holland's Corn Header Automation and ForageCam technologies. Both industry firsts, they automate key harvesting processes, demonstrating how technology can support farmers by reducing manual intervention, maximizing output, and lowering fuel consumption - all contributing to more sustainable agriculture and improved productivity.

New Holland Corn Header Automation integrates advanced automation and artificial intelligence into Combine Corn Headers, making it the most sophisticated corn header technology available today. Designed to empower operators of all skills levels, it helps maximize harvest efficiency by reducing crop losses, boosting throughput, cutting fuel costs, and eliminating manual adjustments - saving time and money while ensuring consistently high performance.

