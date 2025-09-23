Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 20:53
9,250 Euro
-0,75 % -0,070
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 22:38 Uhr
143 Leser
New Holland Wins Two Silver Medals in Agritechnica Innovation Awards for Corn Header Automation and ForageCam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire /September 23, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, New Holland's innovative engineering and its expertise in developing answers to the challenges faced by farmers worldwide have been recognized with two Silver Medals in the prestigious Agritechnica Innovation Awards. Agritechnica is the world's largest farm equipment exhibition and will take place in Hanover, Germany in November 2025.

Silver medals were conferred on New Holland's Corn Header Automation and ForageCam technologies. Both industry firsts, they automate key harvesting processes, demonstrating how technology can support farmers by reducing manual intervention, maximizing output, and lowering fuel consumption - all contributing to more sustainable agriculture and improved productivity.

New Holland Corn Header Automation integrates advanced automation and artificial intelligence into Combine Corn Headers, making it the most sophisticated corn header technology available today. Designed to empower operators of all skills levels, it helps maximize harvest efficiency by reducing crop losses, boosting throughput, cutting fuel costs, and eliminating manual adjustments - saving time and money while ensuring consistently high performance.

Read more here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-wins-two-silver-medals-in-agritechnica-innovation-awards-f-1077354

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
