The acquisition strengthens Solifi's position as a leader and innovator across secured and commercial finance lines of business.

Solifi, a global leader in secured finance technology, today announced the acquisition of DataScan, a trusted North American leader in wholesale finance and inventory risk management.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, DataScan has been at the forefront of the wholesale finance and risk category for more than 30 years, serving over 45 major banks and captive lenders. Its core offerings include:

Wholesale Intelligence : Loan servicing for wholesale lenders across North America

: Loan servicing for wholesale lenders across North America RiskGauge : A digital audit platform modernizing legacy field audits into scalable, data-driven risk management

: A digital audit platform modernizing legacy field audits into scalable, data-driven risk management Onsite: Human-verified inventory and asset audits by field specialists

Expanding Solifi's Open Finance Platform

The acquisition extends Solifi's automotive offering and Open Finance Platform technology with proven, modern wholesale solutions. The combination of complementary technologies and expertise reinforces Solifi's position as a premier global provider of end-to-end secured finance technology across auto, wholesale/floorplan, equipment, working capital, and asset-based lending. By integrating DataScan's wholesale lending and inventory risk solutions with Solifi's API-driven, cloud-based Open Finance Platform, customers will gain greater access to data and a connected commercial ecosystem designed to strengthen confidence, improve efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate growth.

"This acquisition underscores Solifi's commitment to innovation, expertise, and leadership," said Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi. DataScan brings proven automotive wholesale, floorplan, and risk audit capabilities that strengthen our Open Finance Platform and support our vision of being a leader across equipment, auto, wholesale, and working capital finance. Just as importantly, we're excited to welcome Brian and the DataScan associates into the Solifi family."

"Joining Solifi marks an exciting new chapter for DataScan and our customers," said Brian Koprowski, CEO and now President and General Manager of DataScan. "Our customers can expect continuity in the solutions and service they trust today, while also gaining the benefits of Solifi's global reach, scale, and investment in cloud and AI innovation. Together, we're bringing the best of both organizations to the markets we serve.

Customer Continuity Innovation Forward

Customers of both companies will continue with their existing service level commitments. DataScan will operate under the "DataScan by Solifi" brand. Brian Koprowski will continue to lead the DataScan business as President and General Manager, joining Solifi's Executive Leadership Team.

The combined roadmap aims to accelerate digital audit innovation with DataScan's RiskGauge solution, while expanding wholesale finance capabilities into new global markets.

Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal counsel to Solifi. TD Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to DataScan. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Solifi

Solifi delivers a global portfolio of end-to-end, integrated solutions for secured finance, including equipment finance, auto finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, working capital, and asset-based lending. Our Open Finance Platform (OFP) is trusted by the world's leading banks, captive finance companies, and independents. With more than 50 years of industry experience and 600 employees across North America, Europe, APAC, and South Africa, Solifi brings together proven expertise and modern cloud technology to help customers protect, scale, and grow their businesses.

www.solifi.com

About DataScan

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, DataScan has been a category leader in wholesale finance and risk management for more than 30 years. Serving over 45 major banks and captive lenders, DataScan's solutions include Wholesale Intelligence, RiskGauge, and Onsite, delivering trusted, data-driven insights that transform inventory and risk management for lenders.

www.onedatascan.com

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five core sectors technology, business services, financial services, healthcare and consumer. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $181 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 555 companies representing approximately $285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at www.thomabravo.com.

