Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Completion of Share Repurchase Program

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader of in-home, technology-enabled post-acute respiratory care, today announced that it has completed all repurchases authorized under its previously announced share repurchase program.

On June 9, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 1,976,441 common shares, representing approximately 5% of the total issued and outstanding shares at the time of authorization.

The Company has completed the repurchase and cancellation of all 1,976,441 common shares authorized under the program, for a total cost of approximately $13.2 million at a weighted average price of $6.69 per share, before taxes. The repurchases were executed through open market transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Completing this share repurchase program highlights both our confidence in Viemed's long-term outlook and our ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. With our strong balance sheet and ample liquidity driven by increasing free cash flow, we remain well positioned to continue investing in growth opportunities while returning capital to shareholders."

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's ability to continue to execute its capital allocation strategies, fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and create shareholder value, are forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viemed-healthcare-announces-completion-of-share-repurchase-program-1077255