Series of Pioneering Joint Development Projects Using NASA-Inspired Humanoid Robots

A groundbreaking collaboration to develop inspection technologies for Persona AI's humanoid robot platform that enhances productivity and safety in shipyards was formalized today with the signing of an MOU between ABS and Persona AI.

The initiative will focus on adapting Persona AI's humanoid robots, based in part on NASA's robotic hand technology, for a range of shipyard tasks. Unlike traditional industrial robots, humanoid robots are uniquely suited to operate in shipyards designed for human workers, offering flexibility and mobility in complex, confined, or ergonomically challenging spaces.

Under the MOU, ABS and Persona AI will collaborate on a series of joint development projects, collecting data to support classification during ship construction.

Ultimately, it will support development of new ABS standards for the types and quality of data required to support digital and remote survey techniques. These standards will not only guide future robot design but also help understand how to collect, evaluate, and apply robotic data for certification and compliance purposes.

"ABS is proud to lead the way in advancing the safe integration of emerging technologies into the maritime industry," said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer. "This collaboration with Persona AI reflects our commitment to innovation and safety, as we work to establish the standards and protocols that will enable humanoid robots to perform complex tasks reliably and securely in shipyard environments. By combining cutting-edge robotics with ABS's deep expertise in certification and safety, we're helping shape a smarter, safer future for shipbuilding."

This marks a defining moment for the shipbuilding industry," said Nic Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona AI. "Partnering with ABS, the global authority on maritime standards, demonstrates that humanoid robotics are no longer a distant concept but on a path toward certified reality, set to transform how this industry builds, innovates, and competes.

The project will leverage ABS' extensive investment in AI evaluation of data and data quality. A copy of Verification and Validation of Models, Simulations, and Digital Twins is available to download here.

ABS is a world leader in supporting the development and application of technology innovation at sea. More information is available here.

About ABS

ABS, a global leader in classification services, is focused on delivering a safer, cleaner future for the marine and offshore industries. For over 160 years, ABS has been setting standards for safety and excellence and continues to innovate in the fields of clean technology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, providing industry-leading technical advisory services. With a global network of surveyors, engineers, technology specialists and support staff, ABS works with industry leaders including its members and clients around the world to improve safety in operational performance and efficiency with innovative solutions for the complete life cycle of marine and offshore assets.

About Persona AI

Persona Al, a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, is at the forefront of developing intelligent humanoid robots specifically designed for a wide array of industrial applications. Established in 2024, Persona Al leverages a rich heritage of expertise, drawing from decades of experience in crafting sophisticated robotics for demanding environments, including space and deep-ocean exploration. This unparalleled background enables the company to address real-world labor challenges with innovative and robust solutions. Learn more at www.personainc.ai.

Contacts:

