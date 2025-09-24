Snohomish, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - GotRot, a Seattle-based specialist in deck repair, siding repair, and dry-rot remediation, today announced an expansion of service capacity at its Snohomish facility located at 9320 152nd St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296. The site, which opened March 24, 2025, now supports additional crews and scheduling availability to accelerate response times for homeowners and property managers across Snohomish County and Eastside communities.

"Demand from Eastside neighborhoods has been strong, and this expansion lets us serve more clients-faster-without compromising craftsmanship," said Mark Kovalevich, Founder of GotRot. "From structural deck repairs to dry-rot removal and exterior maintenance, the Snohomish location delivers the same trusted expertise our Puget Sound customers expect."

From the Snohomish branch, GotRot will provide its full slate of services-including deck repair, dry-rot remediation, structural and safety repairs, surface restoration/sealing, and related exterior maintenance-with local dispatch and material staging to reduce travel time and project lead times. The expansion broadens coverage for residential neighborhoods and multi-unit properties east of Seattle.

Key details

New location: 9320 152nd St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296

Service area: Snohomish County and Eastside communities, in addition to Greater Puget Sound

Status: Opened March 24, 2025; capacity expanded as of today

Services offered: Deck repair, dry-rot remediation, exterior maintenance, and related safety/structural repairs

"Homeowners and property managers want a reliable partner who can identify issues early and complete repairs correctly the first time," Kovalevich added. "This investment in Snohomish helps us do exactly that-right where our customers need us."

About GotRot

GotRot is a Pacific Northwest home-repair company focused on deck repair, dry-rot remediation, and exterior maintenance. With an emphasis on quality workmanship and straightforward service, GotRot helps homeowners and property managers protect and extend the life of their outdoor spaces throughout the Greater Puget Sound region. Learn more at igotrot.com.

