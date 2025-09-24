Legacy Painting Launches Legacy Lights to Bring Holiday Magic - Effortlessly

Legacy Painting Expands Its Trusted Home Services With the Launch of Legacy Lights, a Turnkey Holiday Lighting Solution That Takes Care of Design, Installation, Upkeep, Removal and Storage - Bringing Effortless Holiday Magic to Families Across King and Snohomish Counties

WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Legacy Painting, the Pacific Northwest's trusted name in residential and commercial painting, today announced the launch of its newest division Legacy Lights, designed to make holiday decorating simple, beautiful, and stress-free. The move brings Legacy Painting's commitment to craftsmanship, service, and homeowner delight into the holiday lighting arena.

Legacy Lights Holiday Home

A beautifully decorated Northwest home illuminated by Legacy Lights, featuring warm white roofline lights, glowing shrubs and festive wreaths - showcasing the full-service holiday magic Legacy Painting now offers.

With Legacy Lights, homeowners in King and Snohomish counties will no longer need to wrestle with tangled cords, frozen rooftops, broken bulbs or bulky storage bins. From design and installation through maintenance, takedown, and off-season storage, Legacy Lights handles every step - so people can simply flip the switch and enjoy the glow of the season.

"We created Legacy Lights because holiday lighting has become a burden more than a joy for many people," said Mark Glinskiy, owner of Legacy Painting. "Our goal is to restore magic to the holidays - without ladders, without fuss, and with a display that looks polished from Day One to New Year's Eve."

What Makes Legacy Lights Different

Full-Service Approach : Consultation + design, installation, repairs throughout the season, removal and storage.

Leasing Model : Instead of purchasing their own lights and related supplies, homeowners lease everything through Legacy Lights - commercial-grade LEDs, cords, mounting, timers - avoiding upfront purchase costs, maintenance surprises, and storage hassles.

Durable & Weather-Tough : Designed for NW weather. All lighting is commercial-grade, built to last through rain, wind, occasional freeze, and early nights.

Custom Designs for Each Home: Measurements and layouts are tailored so displays are symmetrical, balanced, and aligned with each home's architecture.

Why Now

As holiday season demands grow, time becomes more scarce, and safety (due to slippery roofs, cold, etc.) more of a concern, homeowners are looking for ways to enjoy holiday cheer without the extra work. Legacy Painting's reputation for reliability, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction made the expansion into holiday lighting a natural extension of its service offering.

Service Area & Timing

Legacy Lights will serve King and Snohomish counties, including Bellevue, Redmond, Bothell, Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Everett, and surrounding communities. Because demand tends to spike, Legacy Lights strongly encourages homeowners to reserve their installation window early to ensure timely delivery of service.

About Legacy Painting

For seven years, Legacy Painting has provided top-tier residential and commercial painting services throughout the Pacific Northwest. From interior refreshes to exterior transformations, our mission is to combine artistry, reliability, and customer care. Legacy Lights is the company's next chapter in enhancing homes - not just through paint, but also through festive lighting that connects neighbors and uplifts communities.

Learn More

More details about Legacy Lights - including pricing, the full process, and photo examples - are available in Legacy Painting's blog post "Launching Legacy Lights: Holiday Magic Made Easy." You can read the full story here:

Launching Legacy Lights: Holiday Magic Made Easy.

