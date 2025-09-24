Voices of Swaida, Druze Nexus: Peaceful Stand for Democratic Syria at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Syrians from across the United States and Canada will gather for a peaceful stand outside the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, September 24, during the UN General Assembly.

Participants represent Syrians from diverse communities - Druze, Alawite, Christian, Muslim, Kurdish, and others - reflecting the pluralism of Syrian society. The peaceful stand is intended to provide context and visibility at a moment when international attention is focused on Syria, including appearances by figures connected to the interim authorities. For many Syrians, this raises important questions about representation, accountability, and the path toward peace and reconciliation.

A Theme of Light and Darkness

The peaceful stand will feature a symbolic theme of light versus darkness, underscoring the contrast between the aspirations of Syrians for dignity, coexistence, and stability, and the ongoing challenges of conflict, displacement, and political exclusion.

Organizers emphasize that the purpose of the stand is not confrontation, but presence - a way for Syrians to affirm their unity and hopes for a future built on inclusion, justice, and peace.

Event Details

When: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 9:00 AM

Where: Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza (opposite UN Headquarters), New York City

Contact Information

Bashar Jarkasy

vosvoices@gmail.com

+1 (774) 994-6365





