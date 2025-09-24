Tencent: Enter the Whimsical World of Animula Nook, a Lilliput Fantasy Life Simulation Game

Players are invited to "Shrink and Explore the Real World" in a new cosy game, where you become a tiny adventurer

Animula Nook is available now for wishlist on Steam , Epic Games Store , and PlayStation , and will be coming to Switch 2 and Mac

Sign up to Discord to become part of the Alpha testing team

GUANGZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / LilliLandia Games, an indie studio under Tencent Games specialising in the life simulation genre and integrating both development and publishing, is proud to announce its upcoming title, Animula Nook, a fantasy life simulation game set in a lilliputian world. Blending whimsical characters with richly interactive environments, the game aims to offer players an enchanting, creative and cozy experience.

Animnula Nook Key Art

Build your homestead on a desk

Watch the official trailer for Animula Nook here.

Inspired by the charm of modern animated cartoons, Animula Nook transforms everyday objects into fantastical landscapes. From towering coffee mugs to sprawling bookshelves, players become tiny explorers in a giant's world. They can navigate and interact with oversized, real-world objects, build their own homestead, collect elements such as raindrops and wind to help with crafting, and grow crops in flowerpots.

Animula Nook offers players a haven where they can explore, create and forge friendships. The game also supports online functionality, allowing players to share their creativity and experiences with their family and friends.

Key Features of Animula Nook:

Discover a tiny yet immense world: Venture into vibrant landscapes hidden in plain sight. Explore lush, resource-packed houseplant forests, delve into the mysterious depths of a forgotten well, and navigate other awe-inspiring (and sometimes perilous) corners of your home. Every expedition is an adventure, whether you are unearthing rare materials or meeting a new friend.

Collect beyond the ordinary: In this tiny world, sunlight, raindrops, gentle breezes-even forgotten scents-become precious materials waiting to be discovered. Coins, buttons, and other small wonders are scattered throughout the land - each one not just a resource, but a lost treasure waiting for a new purpose.

Build with everyday objects: Milk cartons become charming houses, teacups turn into bustling cafés, and spice jars transform into tiny, glowing shops. Use the objects around you to build, decorate, and customize a miniature haven with unique furniture and personal touches. Start on your desk, then expand your creations across windowsills, cabinets, or even inside a vibrant, living vivarium.

Befriend the world's tiny folk: This miniature world is full of life. Meet a delightful cast of residents, from tiny humanoids to whimsical beings you've never seen before. Exchange gifts, create memories, and watch as your bonds deepen over time. As you grow closer, their stories will unfold in more personal and surprising ways. With enough care, you might even convince them to move in - just be sure to build them a space they'll love.

Define yourself in every detail: Customize your character, express yourself creatively, and make the world truly yours. With an endless assortment of outfits, accessories, furniture, and tools, everything you create is a reflection of you.

Convenient creative tools: Bring your ideas to life with intuitive tools that make creativity effortless. Sketch blueprints for builds, dismantle objects into modular components, and see your imagination come to life with ease.

Animula Nook will make its first appearance at Tokyo Game Show this week, September 25th to 28th. Attendees can visit the booth in Hall 6 06S02 to get a first look at gameplay and secure exclusive gifts.

Animula Nook is available for wishlist on Steam , Epic Games Store , and PlayStation , and will be available for Switch 2 and Mac. Players who wishlist the title will receive updates on upcoming announcements, release timelines, and exclusive content reveals.

Join the official Discord server, to become part of the Alpha testing team. Get early access to community events and rewards and hear from the development team.

For more information about Animula Nook, check out the website or follow the game on social channels: Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok or YouTube .

About LilliLandia Games

LilliLandia Games is an experienced studio with mature cross-platform global development capabilities, built by a core team of veterans who specialise in platform development and multiplayer experiences. The team focuses on making games that provide social connection and comfort, creating beautiful worlds as a sanctuary for the global gaming community.

SOURCE: Tencent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/enter-the-whimsical-world-of-animula-nook-a-lilliput-fantasy-life-1075900