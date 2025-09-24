Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 05:30 Uhr
BMC Medical Co., Ltd.: BMC Medical Showcases Innovations in Sleep and Respiratory Care at ERS 2025 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Medical, a global provider of sleep and respiratory solutions, will highlight its latest portfolio at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2025, taking place in Amsterdam from September 28 to October 1.

ERS workshop invitation

At Hall 1, Booth H.13, BMC will introduce three major product innovations designed to advance patient-centered care and clinical decision-making:

  • 6S Series Mask - Next-generation mask designed for enhanced comfort and fit, ensuring better adherence for patients.
  • G3 A20 - A CPAP device with improved adaptability and personalization, optimizing therapy outcomes.
  • New Launch Home Sleep Test Devices, YH-S900C & YH-S900B - Portable diagnostic tools enabling more accessible and accurate sleep testing at home.

Alongside the exhibition, BMC will host a sponsored workshop session:
"The Future of CPAP Monitoring: What Needs to Change Today?"
Tuesday, September 15, 14:00-14:45 | Room E103-104

The session will feature leading experts including:

  • Dr. Renata Riha (University of Edinburgh, UK)
  • Prof. Jean-Louis Pépin (University Hospital Grenoble, France)
  • Chairs: Dr. Ding Zou (University of Gothenburg, Sweden) and Dr. Abdelkebir Sabil (BMC Global Medical Director, France)

The discussion will explore the transition from a one-size-fits-all "4 hours/night" adherence target toward outcome-driven, phenotype-stratified CPAP management. Emphasis will be placed on integrating remote monitoring, AI, and multimodal data to improve long-term patient outcomes and cardiovascular risk reduction.

About BMC Medical

Founded in 2001, BMC Medical is dedicated to partner with families worldwide to overcome the discomfort of chronic respiratory disease with quality products, professional services and proactive care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779576/ers_workshop_invitation.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmc-medical-showcases-innovations-in-sleep-and-respiratory-care-at-ers-2025-in-amsterdam-302565277.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
