DKSH Celebrates 160 Years of Presence in Asia



Media Release DKSH celebrates its 160th anniversary, tracing its origins back to Japan in 1865. As the oldest foreign company with an uninterrupted presence in Japan, DKSH has contributed to the region's economic development for over a century. This rich history, combined with the strong Swiss heritage, has shaped DKSH into the company it is today - a trusted partner for businesses seeking to grow in Asia and beyond. Zurich, Switzerland, September 24, 2025 - DKSH has been distributing, marketing, and selling high-quality products, ingredients, and brands for multinational companies for 160 years. Over these centuries, DKSH has played a key role in driving the region's growth and contributed to the longstanding relationship between Switzerland and Japan. This rich history combined with the Swiss heritage continues to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit that remains at the core of DKSH today.



The history of DKSH began in 1865 when Caspar Brennwald founded his trading company in Yokohama, Japan. As a result, DKSH is one of Switzerland's biggest companies with Japanese roots and the oldest foreign company with uninterrupted presence in Japan. Brennwald's company later grew and diversified before eventually merging with the trading houses of Eduard Anton Keller and Wilhelm Heinrich Diethelm, forming the foundation of what DKSH is today.



To mark its 160th anniversary, DKSH Japan hosted an "Evening of Gratitude" in Tokyo, bringing together key clients and customers, the Swiss Chambers of Commerce, and members of DKSH's Executive Committee and Board of Directors.



Roger Dubach, Ambassador of Switzerland to Japan, shared during this event: "Over these 160 years DKSH has significantly contributed to Japan's business landscape by supporting various industries. Among others, I can think of food and beverages ingredients, personal care, watches, precision machinery, but also pharmaceutical and chemical components, which play an important role in our bilateral trade. Thanks to the support of long-standing partners such as DKSH, I am convinced that the strong ties between Switzerland and Japan will continue to flourish."



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, added: "Celebrating 160 years is not just about honoring our past, it is about reaffirming our purpose. DKSH has evolved from its entrepreneurial roots into a trusted partner for companies seeking growth in Asia and beyond. Japan, as one of our three founding places, holds a special place in DKSH's journey, and we remain deeply committed to this market. By combining global reach with local expertise, we continue to create meaningful impact, enrich people's lives, enable innovation, and build enduring partnerships." About DKSH

