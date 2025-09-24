DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH celebrates its 160th anniversary, tracing its origins back to Japan in 1865. As the oldest foreign company with an uninterrupted presence in Japan, DKSH has contributed to the region's economic development for over a century. This rich history, combined with the strong Swiss heritage, has shaped DKSH into the company it is today - a trusted partner for businesses seeking to grow in Asia and beyond.
Zurich, Switzerland, September 24, 2025 - DKSH has been distributing, marketing, and selling high-quality products, ingredients, and brands for multinational companies for 160 years. Over these centuries, DKSH has played a key role in driving the region's growth and contributed to the longstanding relationship between Switzerland and Japan. This rich history combined with the Swiss heritage continues to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit that remains at the core of DKSH today.
