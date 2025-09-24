Galderma will present findings from the ARTIST post-marketing study showing that The Shayping Technique a holistic treatment approach using three Restylane injectables significantly enhances facial features and overall appearance, supporting its use to meet diverse patient needs 1

injectables significantly enhances facial features and overall appearance, supporting its use to meet diverse patient needs Additional presentations will highlight the versatility of Galderma's aesthetic portfolio in meeting evolving patient and practitioner needs, including in addressing facial aesthetic changes after medication-driven weight loss, regenerative aesthetics and advances in neuromodulation 2-5

The company will also provide updates on the industry's broadest portfolio in aesthetics through a symposium, a medical affairs session and multiple Meet-the-Expert and lab sessions at Galderma's booth

Galderma will present six posters with the latest updates from its science-backed aesthetic portfolio at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 1-3, 2025. The company will also showcase its leadership in aesthetic education through a number of events including a symposium and medical affairs session, and host Meet-the-Expert and interactive lab sessions led by expert community partners at its booth, B-145.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923431387/en/

"Our presence at AMWC Dubai reflects Galderma's commitment to being a true partner to the medical aesthetics community with the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio, globally scaled commercial presence and leading training activities and services. Through events like these, we can engage directly with practitioners to stay closely attuned to their evolving needs. These learnings, combined with our innovations rooted in science, can help empower practitioners to deliver aesthetic outcomes that truly align with their patients' needs."

FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GALDERMA

Results reinforce the power of Restylane in personalized aesthetics

Galderma will present post-marketing data from the ARTIST study on its Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables portfolio, uniquely formulated to closely match and work in sync with the skin's own HA for natural-looking results.1,6,7 Data support the safety and effectiveness of the latest innovation in the portfolio Restylane Shaype powered by new NASHA HD technology when used alone in the chin region or in combination with Restylane Lyft for midface treatment and/or Restylane Defyne for soft transitions in the chin, known as The Shayping Technique.1

In all groups, both investigators and patients agreed that 100% of patients experienced aesthetic improvement at both four and eight weeks post-injection, as measured by the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale.1 Satisfaction with results was also high across all groups, with 100% of patients reporting improved chin definition and natural-looking results at Week eight.1 In addition, investigators found that Restylane Shaype stayed where injected in all patients, while the injection site could be massaged and molded immediately after injection to achieve the desired results.1 In addition, new insights highlighting the critical role of the ratio between enzyme volume and filler volume in achieving effective and predictable filler dissolution outcomes will be presented.8

Advancing Galderma's pioneering efforts in regenerative aesthetics and addressing the aesthetic impact of medication-driven weight loss

Results from an expert consensus on Sculptra the first regenerative biostimulator will be shared, strengthening understanding of its regenerative properties across all three skin layers.3,9-13 Sculptra's effects were found to include fibroblast activation, which leads to stimulation of collagen, elastin and other proteins involved in extracellular matrix regeneration.3 These effects can clinically present as long-term improvements in skin properties, restoration of volume and firmness, increased skin quality and thickness, and other benefits.3 The expert panel concluded, based on collated molecular science data and literature, that Sculptra stimulates regenerative pathways and has a key role to play in the field of regenerative aesthetics.3

Three-month data on Sculptra reinforcing its synergistic effect with Restylane Lyft or Contour* to address the aesthetic concerns of patients experiencing facial volume loss associated with medication-driven weight loss will also be presented by expert facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Somenek, on Wednesday October 1 at 11 AM GST 9 AM CEST in Al Ameera Ballroom 3.2 Results show that the combined Sculptra and Restylane Lyft or Contour regimen demonstrated skin quality improvements beyond volumization, with Restylane Lyft significantly improving skin hydration and Sculptra significantly improving skin radiance and thickness.2

In response to this growing patient need, Galderma will host a symposium titled 'Aesthetic Changes in Medication-Driven Weight Loss: The Algorithms' on Thursday October 2 at 11 AM 1 PM GST 9 11 AM CEST in Baniyas Ballroom 1. Aesthetic experts Dr. Mohamed Alsufyani, Dr. Shadan Naji, Dr. Firas Hamdan, Dr. Daniel Coimbra, Dr. Alessandra Haddad and Dr. Michael Somenek will explore the effects medication-driven weight loss can have on the face and aesthetic approaches to address this, featuring live demonstrations. This is part of Galderma's leading efforts to support the community in identifying and addressing the most predominant aesthetic concerns of patients who have experienced medication-driven weight loss, as outlined in Galderma's recentreport

"The exponential rise in the use of prescription weight loss medications has prompted the medical aesthetics community to quickly adapt to understand the related aesthetic needs. This is why having a platform at AMWC Dubai is so important to enable us to share the latest insights on addressing the unique aesthetic concerns of these patients, such as data showing how the benefits of Sculptra and Restylane can work together to enhance skin quality and emotional wellbeing."

MICHAEL SOMENEK, M.D.

FACIAL PLASTIC SURGEON

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES

Data highlights high patient satisfaction with latest innovation in liquid neuromodulation

A poster on results from four studies in the phase III READY clinical trial program, evaluating Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA) the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARLTM Technology- will be presented.4,14 More convenient, this innovation eliminates the need for reconstitution, streamlining clinical workflow and ensuring consistent dosing.15

When used for both frown lines and crow's feet, combined results reinforce its onset of action as early as day one and prolonged duration of effect through six months.4 Subjects also reported consistently high satisfaction, underscoring the potential of Relfydess to redefine patient expectations in neuromodulation.4

More information about Galderma's activities at AMWC Dubai can be found here.

Restylane Contour is known as Restylane Volyme in countries outside of the U.S.

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.16-19 Our HA is exceptionally pure, making it the closest to the skin's own.20 Our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose. Restylane's unique technologies, NASHA HD, NASHA and OBT are meaningfully designed to mimic the diverse range of facial structures and skin layers.16-18 With the highest G' and highest flexibility, Restylane can provide structural support, natural expressions and a healthy glow.17,20-24 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural looking results.16,25,26

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, to provide rapid, progressive, and sustained regenerative effects across all three skin layers.9-13,27 Sculptra reverses aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.9,28-31 Sculptra progressively rebuilds the skin's structural foundation by encouraging the remodelling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore facial volume, firmness, radiance and skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.32-35 The results from Sculptra are long-lasting, with visible results from one month after treatment and lasting for more than two years.9,30,36,37

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARL Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.14 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.14,38,39 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time.15,40 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess received a marketing authorization in several markets. RelabotulinumtoxinA is an investigational drug product in the U.S. Authorization conditions may vary internationally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Nikolis A, et al. The ARTIST post-marketing study: Evaluating a high G' hyaluronic acid injectable for chin treatment in combination with other hyaluronic acid fillers for lower face and midface treatment. Poster #11675 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Somenek M, et al. Synergistic efficacy and safety of poly-L-lactic acid biostimulator and hyaluronic acid filler for facial fullness post-weight loss due to Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist medication. Poster #11706 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fabi S, et al. Regenerative aesthetic effects of poly L-lactic acid treatment. Poster #11707 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Donofrio L, et al. Efficacy and safety results from four Phase III studies on liquid relabotulinumtoxinA for treatment of glabellar lines and/or lateral canthal lines. Poster #11694 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Schlessinger J, et al. High subject satisfaction with abobotulinumtoxinA treatment of glabellar lines post-marketing across the globe. Poster #11680 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Edsman K, et al. Gel properties of HA dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2012;38:1170-1179. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2012.02472.x. Verpaele A and Strand A. Restylane SUBQ, a non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid gel for soft tissue augmentation of the mid- and lower face. Aesthetic Surg J. 2006;26(Suppl.):S10-17. doi: 10.1016/j.asj.2005.09.009. Nikolis A, Prygova I, and Bromée T. Hyaluronidase applications in aesthetics: Clinical evidence and the call for consensus-based guidelines. Poster #11676 presented at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC); October 1-3, 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sculptra. U.S. Instructions for use. Available online. Accessed September 2025. Waibel J, et al. A randomized, comparative study describing the gene signatures of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) and calcium hydroxylapaptite (CaHA) in the treatment of nasolabial folds. Poster presented at IMCAS World Congress; February 3-6. 2024; Paris, France. Huth S, et al. Molecular insights into the effects of PLLA-SCA on gene expression and collagen synthesis in human 3d skin models containing macrophages. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(4):285-288. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7791. Zubair R, et al. SPLASH: Split-body randomized clinical trial of poly-L-lactic acid for adipogenesis and volumization of the hip dell. Dermatol Surg. 2024;50(12):1155-1162. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000004417. Zhang Y, et al. In vivo inducing collagen regeneration of biodegradable polymer microspheres. Regen Biomater. 2021;8(5):rbab042. doi: 10.1093/rb/rbab042. Shridharani SM, et al. Efficacy and safety of RelabotulinumtoxinA, a new ready-to-use liquid formulation botulinum toxin: Results from the READY-1 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial in glabellar lines. Aesthet Surg J. 2024; 44(12):1330-1340. doi: 10.1093/asj/sjae131. Sundberg AL and Stahl U. Relabotulinum toxin a novel, high purity BoNT-A1 in liquid formulation. Presented at TOXINS; January 16-17, 2021; virtual meeting. Di Gregorio C. 25+ years of experience with the Restylane portfolio of injectable HA fillers for facial aesthetic treatment. E-poster presented at AMWC; March 27-29, 2024; Monaco. Nikolis A, et al. The role of clinical examination in midface volume correction using hyaluronic acid fillers: should patients be stratified by skin thickness? Aesthet Surg J Open Forum. 2020; 2(1):1-12. doi: 10.1093/asjof/ojaa005. Galderma. Data on file. Subject satisfaction (GAIS) NASHA and OBT Fillers. 2021. Restylane. U.S. Instructions for use. Available online. Accessed September 2025. Kablik J, et al. Comparative physical properties of HA dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2009; 35, 302-312. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2008.01046.x. Bromée T, et al. A new hyaluronic acid injectable, HASHA, sets new G-prime standards. Abstract presented at AMWC 2025; Mar 27-29, 2025; Monaco. Narins RS, et al. Persistence of nasolabial fold correction with a HA dermal filler with retreatment: results of an 18-month extension study. Dermatol Surg. 2011;37: 644-650. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2010.01863.x. Talarico S, et al. High patient satisfaction of a HA filler producing enduring full-facial volume restoration: an 18-month open multicenter study. Dermatol Surg. 2015;41: 1361-1369. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000000549. Ohrlund A, et al. Differentiation of NASHA and OBT HA gels according to strength, flexibility, and associated clinical significance. J Drugs Derm. 2024; 23(1): 1332-1336. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7648. Solish N, et al. Dynamics of HA fillers formulated to maintain natural facial expression. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2019;18(3): 738-746. doi: 10.1111/jocd.12961. Philipp-Dormston WG, et al. Perceived naturalness of facial expression after HA filler injection in nasolabial folds and lower face. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2020;19(7): 1600-1606. doi: 10.1111/jocd.13205. Fabi S, et al. Effectiveness and safety of correction of cheek wrinkles using a biostimulatory poly-L-lactic acid injectable implant clinical study data up to 24 months. Poster presented at IMCAS World Congress; January 26-28, 2023; Paris, France. Zhang S and Duan E. Fighting against skin aging: the way from bench to bedside. Cell Transpl. 2018;27(5):729-738. doi: 10.1177/0963689717725755. Shuster S, Black MM, and McVitie E. The influence of age and sex on skin thickness, skin collagen and density. Br J Dermatol. 1975;93(6):639-643. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2133.1975.tb05113.x. Goldberg D, et al. Single-arm study for the characterization of human tissue response to injectable poly-L-lactic acid. Dermatol Surg. 2013;39:915-922. doi: 10.1111/dsu.12164. Zarbafian M, et al. The emerging field of regenerative aesthetics-where we are now. Dermatol Surg. 2022;48: 101-108. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000003239. Waibel J, et al. Gene analysis of biostimulators: PLLA-SCA triggers regenerative morphogenesis while CaHa-R induces inflammation upon facial injection. Poster presented at ASDS 2024; October 17-20, 2024; Florida, United States. Waibel J, et al. Bulk RNA-Seq analysis of PLLA-SCA vs CaHa-R reveals a novel, adipocyte mediated regenerative mechanism of action unique to PLLA. Poster presented at ASDS 2024; October 17-20, 2024; Florida, United States. Haddad S, et al. Evaluation of the biostimulatory effects and the level of neocollagenesis of dermal fillers: a review. Int J Dermatol. 2022;61:1284-1288. doi: 10.1111/ijd.16229. Vleggaar D, et al. Consensus recommendations on the use of injectable poly-L-lactic-acid for facial and nonfacial volumization. J Drugs Dermatol. 2014;13(4 Suppl):s44-s51. Hexsel D, Hexsel CL, and Cotofana S. Introducing the L-Lift: A Novel Approach To Treat Age-Related Facial Skin Ptosis Using A Collagen Stimulator. Dermatol Surg. 2020;46(8):1122-1124. doi: 10.1097/DSS.0000000000002015. Fabi S, et al. 24-month clinical trial data on effectiveness and safety after correction of cheek wrinkles using a biostimulatory poly-L-lactic acid injectable implant. Poster presented at AMWC; March 30 April 1, 2023; Monaco. Ablon G, et al. Treatment of lateral canthal lines with RelabotulinumtoxinA, an investigational liquid botulinum toxin: clinical efficacy and safety results from the READY-2 phase 3 trial. Toxicon. 2024; 237(1): 107353. doi: 10.1026/j.toxicon.2024.107353. Relfydess. EU Summary of Product Characteristics. Do M, et al. Purification process of a complex-free highly purified botulinum neurotoxin type A1 (BoNT-A1) relabotulinumtoxinA. Presented at TOXINS; July 27-30, 2022; Louisiana, United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923431387/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43