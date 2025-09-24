Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Demand for charitable services is increasing around the world, according to new Charities Aid Foundation research

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charities around the world say that demand for their organisation's services has increased over the last year, according to new global research by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

Charities Aid Foundation Logo

CAF's World Giving Report: Charity Insights explores the global trends and challenges for over 3,000 charity leaders in 27 countries. The report is being launched at a side event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and follows the publication of World Giving Report: Donor Insights earlier this year.

Nearly four in five (78%) of charities surveyed say that levels of demand have increased over the last year, with nearly half (47%) reporting these increased significantly. Charities report the increase is due to economic hardship, social crises, and the withdrawal of public services. Charities in lower-income countries (84%) are most likely to report an increase and particularly frontline charities, such as health, poverty relief and humanitarian aid.

The vast majority (83%) of charity leaders also expect this demand to continue to increase over the next year. This expectation is greater in lower-income countries (90%), and particularly for humanitarian aid organisations.

At the same time, when asked about the key challenges they face, three in five (62%) charities said a key concern is achieving financial sustainability for their organisation, referencing shrinking government grants, reduced donations, and increased competition for limited resources.

The research also identified differing attitudes about the influence of government on the sector. Government influence is seen most positively by charity leaders in Asia-Pacific region (32%) and Africa (28%), compared to low levels in South America (8%) and Europe (6%).

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation said:

"As in the UK, funding is the most pervasive challenge for charities around the world. And with ongoing and escalating social division, conflicts, climate change impacts and huge numbers of people displaced, charities that are relied on to offer relief are particularly affected by increasing demand for their services - such as those working in health, poverty alleviation and humanitarian aid.

"While our research shows there is a thriving culture of giving in many places, we clearly need to think differently about how to support non-profits, particularly given the ongoing reductions in government aid and development spending. Encouraging collaboration between charities, and partnerships with government, businesses, and local networks is increasingly critical to build resilience in charities with better outcomes for communities."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734023/Charities_Aid_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-for-charitable-services-is-increasing-around-the-world-according-to-new-charities-aid-foundation-research-302564678.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
