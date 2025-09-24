Anzeige
24.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
FIA: After announcing her candidacy, Laura Villars reaches out to all member clubs

GENEVA, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after officially announcing her candidacy for the FIA Presidency, Swiss racing driver and entrepreneur Laura Villars, 28, has launched the next key phase of her campaign: she is reaching out to all FIA member clubs worldwide, sending each president a personalized email accompanied by her Profession of Faith.

At the same time, she has already initiated direct phone conversations with several club leaders to listen to their concerns and build constructive exchanges.

After announcing her candidacy, Laura Villars reaches out to all member clubs

In her message, Laura Villars reaffirmed her commitment to the FIA:

"The FIA is our common home. I have belonged to it all my life, both as a racing driver and as a member of mobility clubs. Today, I want to put this experience at the service of a collective project, built with and for the clubs."

Her Profession of Faith sets out five strong commitments:

  • Independent and transparent governance: elected Audit Committee, autonomous Senate budget, public register of interests, open subsidies dashboard.
  • Fair support for all clubs: Club Support Fund, simplified access to development funds, progressive membership fees reducing costs for the smallest ASNs.
  • Accessible and inclusive motorsport: Women in Motorsport Fund (20 annual scholarships), FIA Young Leaders Academy (25 talents/year worldwide), co-financing mechanisms to cut grassroots entry costs by 20% in three years.
  • Concrete impact in mobility and tourism: "Zero Death by 2035," 100 Smart Mobility projects in three years, FIA-UNWTO Action Plan, universal FIA digital card.
  • A lasting legacy: FIA carbon-neutral by 2030, FIA Academy of Future Leaders (as a complement to the FIA University).

She reminds clubs that the validation of her candidacy requires 18 official (6 Sporting Clubs / 6 Mobility Clubs / 6 Mixed Clubs) endorsements out of the FIA's 245 member clubs:

"The choice now belongs to the clubs. They have the power to ensure real democratic competition and open the FIA to the future."

Laura Villars's full program will be presented in the coming weeks, ahead of the election scheduled for December 2025.

*The full Profession of Faith is attached to this press release.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779586/Laura_Villars.jpg
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779713/Laura_Villars_EN.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fia-after-announcing-her-candidacy-laura-villars-reaches-out-to-all-member-clubs-302564551.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
