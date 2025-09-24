Anzeige
Titomic Celebrates Grand Opening of New European Facility in Heerenveen, Netherlands

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in Titomic Kinetic Fusion, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Titomic Europe facility in Heerenveen, Netherlands. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the company's European operations, underscoring its commitment to innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Titomic

The new Heerenveen facility is five times the size of Titomic's other Europe location in Akkrum, offering a state-of-the-art environment designed to accelerate growth in cold spray manufacturing, coatings, and repair solutions. The facility houses four fully equipped cold spray booths, enabling production across multiple applications and industries. Additionally, the site features a Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) system with an impressive five-meter capability, allowing for large-scale additive manufacturing capabilities.

"This new facility is more than just an expansion, it's a testament to the growing demand for sustainable, advanced manufacturing solutions across Europe," said Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA, "With enhanced capacity and world-class equipment, Titomic Europe is now positioned to deliver not only our cutting-edge cold spray machines, but also high-performance cold spray parts to our customers."

The grand opening ceremony was marked by a keynote address from renowned astronaut André Kuipers, who spoke on the importance of innovation and international collaboration in advancing aerospace and technology. His presence underscored the impact of Titomic's technology in industries where precision, sustainability, and reliability are paramount.

Highlighting the company's commitment to research and collaboration, Titomic also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Fraunhofer, Europe's largest applied research organization. The agreement was officially signed on stage during the grand opening ceremony, symbolizing a new era of partnership in advancing cold spray technologies and applications.

The Heerenveen facility will serve as a hub for Titomic's European customers, partners, and researchers, supporting industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and automotive. By combining expanded production capacity with strategic partnerships, Titomic aims to lead the transformation of manufacturing through sustainable, high-performance cold spray technology.

"This grand opening marks a pivotal moment for Titomic in Europe," added Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic, "We are not only scaling our capabilities but also strengthening partnerships that will drive the next generation of manufacturing."

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic's Board of Directors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759851/Titomic_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/titomic-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-european-facility-in-heerenveen-netherlands-302565322.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
