Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced the launch of Pyth Pro, a next-generation subscription service designed to deliver institutional-grade market data across cryptocurrencies, equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange. Developed in collaboration with Douro Labs, Pyth Pro marks the next phase of Pyth Network's journey to reinvent the market data supply chain through a new subscription-based product. Major institutions, including Jump Trading Group and several large banks, are participating in the Pyth Pro early access program.

The launch marks Pyth's entry into the $50 billion institutional market data industry, introducing an alternative to traditional providers often plagued by fragmented coverage, opaque pricing, and complex integration challenges. Built by and for the firms that set global prices, Pyth Pro has been structured to resolve these inefficiencies directly, delivering a single, reliable service for institutions and other market participants worldwide.

Key Features of Pyth Pro

Source-Driven Data : Prices are contributed directly from leading trading firms, exchanges, and banks, ensuring institutions are closer to true price discovery. Transparent aggregation with confidence intervals enhances reliability.

: Prices are contributed directly from leading trading firms, exchanges, and banks, ensuring institutions are closer to true price discovery. Transparent aggregation with confidence intervals enhances reliability. Global Coverage : A single subscription provides cross-asset, cross-venue, and cross-regional data, eliminating silos, blind spots, and the need for multiple vendor relationships.

: A single subscription provides cross-asset, cross-venue, and cross-regional data, eliminating silos, blind spots, and the need for multiple vendor relationships. Transparent Pricing : Clear subscription tiers replace opaque contracts, hidden fees, and bundling, creating predictability for institutions of all sizes.

: Clear subscription tiers replace opaque contracts, hidden fees, and bundling, creating predictability for institutions of all sizes. Streamlined Access: Data delivery is available in familiar formats through both onchain and offchain channels, simplifying integration with trading, risk management, and compliance systems.

"Pyth Pro sets a new standard for how institutions access market data, creating a single source of truth across asset classes, venues, and geographies," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs. "This launch represents a significant step forward in reshaping the market data economy, closing the gap to true price discovery with broad coverage, transparent economics, and a service designed to become the most comprehensive financial data layer in the world."

"We're proud to be long-term supporters of Pyth, which has developed one of the most comprehensive and valuable sources of market data ever created," said Jump Trading Group. "Pyth Pro makes that data accessible to more consumers, including traditional financial firms, and brings competition to the market data economy by providing the purest form of data directly from the source."

Pyth Pro builds on the Pyth Network's foundation of more than 2,000 price feeds spanning multiple assets, venues, and geographies. The service delivers broad coverage across cryptocurrencies, equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange, and is already supported by over 125 leading institutions. Designed for long-term scalability, Pyth Pro can seamlessly incorporate new publishers and asset classes as market needs evolve. A transparent subscription model provides institutions with predictable, tiered pricing that scales efficiently with usage and demand.

To learn more about Pyth Pro, visit pyth.network/pricing.

About Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is the largest first-party financial data protocol. The network supports over 2,000 real-time price feeds across major asset classes including digital assets, equities, ETFs, FX, and commodities. The network comprises some of the world's largest exchanges, market makers, and financial services providers contributing their proprietary price data on-chain for aggregation and distribution to smart contract applications. Thanks to the Pyth Network's innovative pull oracle design, applications can effortlessly "pull" the latest price onto their native blockchain on demand. In less than a year since the launch of its cross-chain pull model, the network has secured over $1.6T in total value. The Pyth Network has been used by over 600 DeFi applications and protocols across over 100 blockchains in over $65B in trading volume and in over 180 applications. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here and by reading its documentation.

About Douro Labs

Douro Labs is a blockchain infrastructure company that contributes to the development and acceleration of the Pyth Network, the largest first-party financial oracle network for delivering real-time financial market data to smart contracts applications. Established in 2023, Douro Labs is building oracle tooling, products, and Web3 infrastructure that will expand the Pyth Network's suite of decentralized data services and enhance access to real-time, once-exclusive market data for all blockchain participants. To learn more about Douro Labs, please visit http://dourolabs.xyz/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923720158/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: press@pyth.network