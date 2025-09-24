Das Instrument B0E JP3400650002 SBI SUMISHIN NET BANK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2025

The instrument B0E JP3400650002 SBI SUMISHIN NET BANK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2025



The instrument CONA US2107712000 CONTINENTAL AG ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2025



The instrument 5KG0 SE0015382148 BLUELAKE MINERAL AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2025



The instrument 7ZV FR0004155687 MASTRAD EO-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2025





