Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
23.09.25 | 09:46
9,644 Euro
+1,13 % +0,108
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 07:34 Uhr
Sampo plc's share buybacks 23 September 2025

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 24 September 2025 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks 23 September 2025

On 23 September 2025, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
4,1269.62AQEU
147,4199.62CEUX
39,7399.63TQEX
206,7909.62XHEL
TOTAL398,0749.62

* rounded to two decimals

On 6 August 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 200 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 August 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 11,443,261 Sampo A shares representing 0.43 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_23_09_2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba95b08d-2d1a-4959-9345-b088c32a9488)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
