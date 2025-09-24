GETTOP AND USOUND SIGN STRATEGIC SALES AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT

USound, the technology leader in MEMS speakers and AI-based acoustic sensing solutions, and Gettop, a global provider of acoustic components, have signed a strategic supply agreement for MEMS wafer technology. Under the agreement, Gettop will manufacture MEMS speakers using USound's MEMS wafers and ASICs.

The agreement includes guaranteed production volumes and establishes a framework for close collaboration in sales and market development. By uniting USound's pioneering MEMS expertise with Gettop's strong manufacturing and market reach, both companies will strengthen their positions in the rapidly growing MEMS speaker industry and expand the technology's global footprint.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone, continuing to bring MEMS speakers to the mainstream," said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound. "Partnering with Gettop allows us to further market adoption and unlock new opportunities for advanced audio applications."

The consumer electronics market is increasingly demanding semiconductor manufacturing standards, now also applied to loudspeakers. USound's products are already integrated into consumer brands such as QCY's MeloBuds N70 earbuds. In parallel, USound is expanding its innovation into health applications with an AI biosensing platform for true wireless stereo (TWS) devices, enabling advanced features such as heart rate monitoring.

In addition, USound is advancing ultrasound-based applications, such as positioning, ranging, and object recognition, underscoring the versatility of its MEMS platform across multiple domains.

Gettop also expressed its excitement to work with USound to bring its groundbreaking MEMS technology to a wider market. This collaboration enables us to provide next-generation audio solutions to customers around the world.

The USound Gettop partnership marks a leap forward for the MEMS speaker consumer electronics market from wearables to smart devices, and creating new opportunities for manufacturers while enhancing end-user experiences.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker and AI-based acoustic solutions company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and production efficiency. USound's technology is safeguarded by over 500 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com.

About Gettop

GETTOP Acoustic Co., Ltd. was founded in April 2001 in Weifang, Shandong, and was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2012 (Stock Code: SZ002655). The company has subsidiaries, branches, and offices in the United States, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), Shenzhen, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and other regions. The company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of miniature electroacoustic devices, intelligent acoustic components, automotive intelligent modules, as well as certain terminal products, providing customers with comprehensive and professional system-level solutions. Learn more on www.gettop.com.

Contacts:

Janel Leonor

press@usound.com