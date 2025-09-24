London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced plans to integrate Google Agents to Payments (AP2) into its ecosystem. This integration will streamline payment automation, reduce friction for creators, and improve settlement efficiency within decentralized applications.

Advancing decentralized ecosystems through intelligent AI and scalable payment systems.

AP2's intelligent routing allows Imagen to link agent-led actions with automated payouts, simplifying how creators and communities earn across the platform. By pairing this payment innovation with Imagen's AI-driven personalization, the ecosystem becomes more user-friendly, transparent, and scalable.

The move aligns with Imagen's mission to merge advanced AI with practical blockchain infrastructure, giving creators reliable tools to monetize engagement and manage communities with ease. Integrating AP2 is a step toward making decentralized social ecosystems more accessible and efficient for everyone.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI social platform designed to empower creators and communities through personalization, interoperability, and blockchain-driven infrastructure. By integrating AI intelligence with scalable financial tools, Imagen builds transparent and adaptive ecosystems for Web3 engagement.

