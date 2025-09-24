Helium One Global Ltd Announces Notice of Conversion of Advance

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Further to the approval of the Investment Agreement dated 18 July 2025 by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 6 August 2025, the Company has received conversion notices totalling £1,650,000 from the Investors.

Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement, the conversion price has been calculated at 0.235p and this represents a discount of approximately 21.7% to the closing mid-price of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares on 18 September 2025 (the day prior to the conversion notice being received). This will result in the allotment of 702,127,658 new Ordinary Shares.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Applications have been made for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on 25 September 2025.

Upon Admission, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 7,716,654,294 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, from Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 7,716,654,294. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by Shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Helium One Global Ltd +44 20 7920 3150 Lorna Blaisse, CEO

Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director Panmure LiberumLimited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Gaya Bhat +44 20 3100 2000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Simon Johnson

Louisa Waddell +44 20 3829 5000 Tavistock(Financial PR)

Nick Elwes +44 20 7920 3150

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project is entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024 and the 480km2 ML was formally awarded to the Company in July 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/helium-one-global-ltd-announces-notice-of-conversion-of-advance-1077427