Corero Network Security Expands Partnership with Netceed to Strengthen UK Network Resilience

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Netceed into the United Kingdom. Building on their U.S. success, the companies are extending their collaboration to help UK providers meet rising demand for secure, resilient connectivity.

The relationship between Corero and Netceed has already delivered measurable value to U.S. service providers. With this expansion, Netceed UK will offer Corero's solutions, including real-time DDoS protection, advanced traffic analysis, and Zero Trust Admission Control. These capabilities help UK providers maintain continuity and deliver secure, differentiated services.

"As a London-based company, we understand the challenges UK service providers face in delivering resilient and highly available services," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Expanding our partnership with Netceed strengthens our ability to meet those needs with proven protection while helping providers turn security into a competitive advantage."

Netceed UK, part of the global Netceed Group, is known for its understanding of the UK service provider landscape and its ability to deliver technologies that support resilient, high-performance networks. The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to helping UK operators meet growing demand for secure, reliable connectivity.

"Partnering with Corero brings powerful resilience and availability solutions to our UK customers," said Geoff Buddington, Managing Director at Netceed UK. "As threats become more complex, service providers need security that works in real time and at scale. Corero's technology helps them protect their networks and strengthen customer trust."

The partnership gives Netceed UK customers quicker access to Corero's protection and availability solutions, while enabling service providers to strengthen security with a trusted partner and improve availability, trust, and revenues.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

About Netceed

Netceed is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications, broadband and energy sectors.

Netceed supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, energy and data center.

Netceed's comprehensive portfolio of 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers' seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users, combined with an extensive know-how within the energy sector.

Netceed employs around 1,800 people across 19 countries and counting, and its experienced team works hard every day shaping the future of communication networks across the globe.

For more information, visit www.netceed.com.

