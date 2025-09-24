Oscillate Plc - Phase 1 field work successfully confirms historical molybdenum-copper anomalies at the Duékoué Project, Cote d'Ivoire

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

24 September 2025

Phase 1 field work successfully confirms historical molybdenum-copper

anomalies at the Duékoué Project, Cote d'Ivoire

Highlights

Results successfully validate the project's historical data showing molybdenum-copper anomalies

Programme completed on time and on budget

Positive results allow Oscillate to advance to Phase 2 of this exciting exploration programme

News announcement

OSCILLATE PLC, which is focused on building an exceptional mid-cap copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the field work and data interpretation of the first phase of field work on the Duékoué Project ("Project") in Côte d'Ivoire, which is the subject of a Joint Venture Partnership and earn-in agreement with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL ("Laminele").

The programme aimed to re-establish the geo-location of historical molybdenum-copper ("Mo-Cu") anomalies first identified by SODEMI, the Ivorian state mining company, in the 1960s and 1970s.

Oscillate CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"We are very pleased with these initial results, which are in line with our expectations and serve to validate the historical soil geochemical data and mapping available on Duékoué. This will allow us to have confidence in the use of this data as part of the next phase of exploration and we look forward to updating the market on the final interpretation of the results and our plans.

We are also pleased to have concluded this field work programme so quickly, having started work in May just after the completion of the joint venture deal in April. This showcases the urgency and efficiency of the Oscillate operational team and I would like to thank our in-country staff, suppliers and services providers for delivering such an effective and incident-free work programme."

Phase 1 Exploration Programme

During the field work programme, a total of 204 soil samples were collected, and ground magnetic survey data were collected along seven lines. All work was completed within the planned timeframe and within the proposed budget, which we can gratefully attribute to the Ivorian team and their hard work.

The field work report and data interpretation have been received from the specialist technical consultant, and it is concluded that the programme has successfully confirmed the Mo-Cu anomalies delineated in the 1960s and 1970s.

The following were also established:

The shape and overall tenor of the anomalies were confirmed.

The soil geochemical data confirmed the anomalous Mo values.

The Cu values do not satisfy the statistical threshold of anomalism, but the results confirmed significant geographical distribution of elevated Cu-in soil values that support the Mo data.

The northern limb of the granitic intrusion remains the most promising target as anomalous and elevated values of Mo is showing a strike length of close to three kilometres.

The limited magnetic data collected along the same lines as the soil sampling did not effectively map the same anomalies as the soil geochemistry. This indicates that magnetic data are not directly mapping mineralisation.

The map below indicates the historical Mo in soil anomalies in the background, with the location of the soil samples collected along the seven lines in this programme (black markers). The green and blue markers next to the line indicate where the Cu and Mo respectively returned anomalous values. From this, the correlation between the results from this survey and the historical SODEMI anomaly is obvious.

Figure 1: Map showing the location of the seven lines along which the sampling was completed, the anomalous Mo in soil contours from the 1960s exploration and the anomalous Mo and Cu in soil values from this programme.

With this information, the larger and more comprehensive data set of soil geochemistry completed by SODEMI can now be georeferenced accurately and follow up exploration programmes will focus on these areas. The Company is now focused on commencing Phase 2 of the work programme, which is expected to include pitting and trenching to further investigate the geology and mineralisation, with any drill campaign being focused accordingly. The Company looks forward to updating the market on progress in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Oscillate

OSCILLATE PLC is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals developer.

By securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Oscillate is applying modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate and develop these high potential opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.