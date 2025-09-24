Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, is deepening its global ecosystem through strategic collaborations that connect local market expertise with advanced retail technology. The latest partnerships bring together Glintt-a technology and distribution powerhouse in the Iberian pharmacy sector-and shopreme, a leading provider of self-checkout and smart-cart solutions. Rather than parallel initiatives, these relationships plug into one architecture that links digital pricing, in-store media, checkout innovation, and sector-specific workflows to accelerate smart retail digitalization at scale.

Through its companies Pulso and Consoft, responsible for the pharmacy management software Nixfarma and Farmatic, Glintt Life connects more than 12,000 pharmacies across Spain with platforms that support prescriptions, logistics, and services. This solid footprint, combined with Glintt Life's track record in healthcare digitalization, positions the brand as a trusted partner to bring Hanshow's retail innovations into the pharmacy channel. "Our partnership with Hanshow enables us to bring intelligent retail tools into pharmacies, transforming how healthcare providers serve patients with efficiency and personalization," said Luis Esgueva, Executive at Glintt Global and responsible for the Glintt Life pharmacy business in Spain.

shopreme's unified self-checkout ecosystem, deployed in over 2,000 stores worldwide, complements Hanshow's smart cart tablets and in-store media with its snap cart software. For retailers, the result is retrofit-ready, scalable, and GDPR-compliant-reducing shrinkage, enhancing the shopping journey, and opening new retail-media monetization opportunities. "By joining forces with Hanshow, we're creating a future-ready checkout model that blends customer convenience with operational efficiency and new in-store media capabilities," said Nico Müller, CCO at shopreme.

Hanshow's ecosystem approach extends across regions and categories through long-standing relationships with local leaders and specialized innovators. In Southern Europe, ICS Karafyllis S.A. supports fiscal solutions and POS services across Greece and Cyprus; throughout Europe, Shop&Roll contributes shopping-transport, visual-merchandising, and POS equipment with award-winning sustainable designs; in the Middle East, Arab Mechanical Engineers enables retailers to adopt and scale digital in-store technologies. Together with Glintt and shopreme, these partners operate as connected nodes in a single network-localizing quickly, compounding value, and shortening time-to-impact for retailers worldwide.

"We are excited to advance this ecosystem alongside partners such as Glintt and shopreme in Europe, ICS Karafyllis S.A. in Greece and Cyprus, Shop&Roll across European markets, Arab Mechanical Engineers in the Middle East, and other regional innovators," said Liangyan Li, Senior Vice President at Hanshow. "By uniting local reach with Hanshow's digital capabilities-from ESL and in-store media to seamless checkout-we're helping retailers lower costs, enhance efficiency, and accelerate sustainable, customer-focused transformation across the global marketplace."

About Glintt

Glintt is a leading Iberian technology and services group, with a strong presence in the healthcare and pharmaceutical retail sector. In Spain, Glintt operates through Nixfarma, connecting hundreds of pharmacies and supporting the industry with digital tools, distribution, and operational excellence. For more information, please click here.

About shopreme

shopreme is a leading provider of self-checkout solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies to enhance the retail shopping experience. With solutions such as Scan Go, SCO, AI-based Loss Prevention, and Smart Cart, shopreme is revolutionizing the way customers shop and pay in brick-and-mortar stores in more than 2,000 stores worldwide. For more information, please click here.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 70 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer customers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923729516/en/

Contacts:

info@hanshow.com