Crux's mid-year report says the US transferable clean energy tax credit market is on track to approach $60 billion in 2025, nearly double last year, led by solar and storage.From pv magazine USA Crux analyzed debt, tax equity, and transferable tax credit transactions, and surveyed lenders, tax equity investors, and other tax credit market participants to create its highly detailed State of Clean Energy Finance: 2025 Mid-Year Market Intelligence Report. Crux finds that the market is projected to expand to nearly $60 billion, even with broad challenges. Crux's views on the One Big Bill (OBBB) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...