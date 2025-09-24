Recently built distribution facilities located in key logistics markets with strong economic fundamentals and population demographics

Cabot Properties, a leading investor, developer, and operator of logistics properties throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific, today announced the acquisition of two modern logistics properties in Germany Wülfrath, located near Düsseldorf, and Hannover-Wedemark. The acquisitions advance the firm's strategy to invest in high-quality industrial assets concentrated in dynamic, supply-constrained markets across Europe, the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

"The Rhine-Ruhr and Hannover regions are well situated within key transportation gateways to Greater Germany and the European continent, providing critical access for e-commerce, automotive companies, third-party logistics firms and other major industrial occupiers," said Konstantin Braun, Vice President, Investments for Cabot Properties. "We were able to acquire these assets at an attractive basis, and with both buildings fully leased, we look forward to serving high-quality tenants in two of Germany's most dynamic logistics markets."

Justin Harvey, Head of U.K. and Europe for Cabot Properties, added: "Cabot's track record of investing in modern infill assets across Europe is strong and growing. As we continue to deepen our platform across key European markets, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the logistics sector and its role in supporting resilient and efficient supply chains."

Built in 2023, the Wülfrath asset is a 12,979-square-meter (139,705-square-foot) modern distribution building featuring 10.5-meter (34-foot) clear heights, 12 dock-high doors, and two grade-level doors. The building has achieved the DGNB-Gold sustainability certification and was built to the newest GEG40 standards, requiring only 40% of the primary energy consumption compared to a standard new building. The building is also equipped with solar panels on the roof and EV charging capability for all 44 parking spaces. The property is optimally situated near highway A535, which links Düsseldorf to the wider Rhine-Ruhr region. Duisburg, Europe's largest inland port, is reachable within 45 minutes by road.

The Hannover-Wedemark asset, completed in 2022, brings 5,138 square meters (55,313 square feet) of modern distribution capacity to one of Northern Germany's most dynamic industrial corridors. The property, which is also DGNB-Gold certified, combines sustainable design with functionality, featuring 34-foot (10.5-meter) clear heights, five dock-high doors, and a grade-level door. Its location along highway A7 positions tenants at the nexus of an established ecosystem of automotive, electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, and chemical companies, while providing direct connection to Hannover and Hamburg two of the region's strongest economic centers.

About Cabot Properties Inc.

Cabot Properties is an international private equity real estate firm focused on the logistics sector. Founded in 1986, Cabot was one of the first real estate firms to provide institutional investors with access to the industrial property sector and has invested over $15 billion in logistics real estate, served over 4,200 tenants, and operated over 1,600 buildings totaling more than 230 million square feet. Cabot is headquartered in Boston with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Tokyo, Munich, Houston, New York and Orlando. For more information, visit www.cabotprop.com

