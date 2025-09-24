Northleaf Supports Next Phase of Growth for Leading Audit and Accounting Firm

Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), a global private markets investment firm, today announced that funds managed by the firm provided a senior secured credit facility to de Jong Laan (''dJ&L'' or "the Company"), one of the leading Audit and Accounting ("A&A") firms in the Netherlands. Northleaf's investment will support the accelerated build-out of dJ&L, a portfolio company of Waterland Private Equity Investments B.V., and help the Company continue its growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This financing represents the continued expansion of our private credit business in the Netherlands and our partnership with Waterland Private Equity Investments, as we support dJ&L in executing its growth strategy," said Alex Jackson, Managing Director at Northleaf. "For Northleaf, this transaction demonstrates our ability to meet the increasing demand for flexible private credit solutions in Europe's financial services community, while providing our investors with the opportunity to earn consistent, strong risk-adjusted returns."

Established in Vroomshoop, Netherlands, dJ&L has grown to become one of the top 10 A&A firms in Northwestern Europe. In addition to accounting, auditing and assurance services, the Company provides its more than 10,000 clients mostly small to medium-sized enterprise businesses across a wide variety of sectors with high-quality, specialized advisory services such as corporate finance, human resources, IT, payroll and tax advisory.

"We are excited to welcome Northleaf as a value-added partner who understands our long-term growth plans as we continue to optimize our services and unlock new growth opportunities that support our customers' evolving needs," said Jurgen van Breukelen, CEO of de Jong Laan.

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$29 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

