- Despite a rise in return-to-office mandates, the majority of hybrid workers in the UK attend the office three (41%) or four (27%) days a week

- Over half (51%) of workers schedule personal appointments during traditional working hours

- More than a third (35%) of UK workers have participated in clock-blocking, showing an appetite to protect their time at work

The UK workforce is bending the workplace rulebook, expecting greater autonomy, innovative technology, and benefits like the four-day week, according to hybrid meeting technology leader, Owl Labs, in its annual State of Hybrid Work Report, launching today.

The report, based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 full-time employees across the UK, demonstrates that a flexibility-first approach is the main driver of career decisions and satisfaction at work. The majority (93%) of UK workers would take action if they were no longer allowed to work remotely or hybrid, while the top reason employees are looking for a new job is in pursuit of a better work/life balance, consistent with 2024 (50%) and up from 41% in 2023.

Flex marks the spot as UK workers prioritise fluid schedules

The traditional 9-to-5 office routine is no longer the default for the UK workforce. Instead, employees are calling for more flexible schedules and jobs that fit with the realities of their lives, with almost half (44%) prepared to reject any role that does not offer flexible hours. This boundary has become stricter in the last year; in 2024, 39% of employees said they would reject a job without flexible hours.

More than half (51%) now schedule personal appointments during work hours, with most (41%) taking up to an hour daily for these. Of those doing so, employees with caring responsibilities are more likely to consciously schedule appointments regularly during work hours (26%) compared to those without such responsibilities (17%). In a similar vein, over two thirds (67%) of UK workers are interested in microshifting: working in short, non-linear blocks in line with their energy, duties, or productivity. This increases to 72% for Gen Z and Millennials, compared to 45% for Gen X and 19% for Boomers.

True flexibility is also about the structure of the work week, with almost three quarters (73%) of employees seeing the four-day week as an important benefit. This trend is particularly strong among Millennials (77%) and Gen Z (72%), while only 38% of Boomers feel the same. UK employees would give up an average of 8% of their salary for a four-day work week, with 45% saying they would give up 10% or more of their salary.

Workforces push back: Work-to-rule and coffee badging on the rise

Employees are using a range of tactics to resist traditional working patterns. The most popular approach this year is 'work-to-rule', whereby employees are strict about performing only the tasks outlined in their job descriptions, within their contracted hours. Almost half (44%) of UK employees have already participated, of which a quarter (25%) plan to continue. A third (33%) of people have engaged with taskmasking, or creating the illusion of busyness without engaging in meaningful work, a number which rises to 37% among Gen Z and 35% for Millennials.

Over 1 in 3 (35%) admit that they "clock block", where they block out time in their calendar to protect it from meetings. Almost half (44%) participate in "coffee badging"; going to the office for just a few hours to show their face, and then going home, a trend which has steadily risen from 23% in 2023 and 39% in 2024. This practice is most popular among managers (48%), compared to non-managers (28%).

With regard to meetings, almost four in five (79%) think that having meetings from 4:30 pm onwards is too late, reflecting a greater acceptance for the non-linear work day. This number drops to 63% for non-managers, who appear more accepting of later meetings, while 80% of managers reject them.

"Our data demonstrates that hybrid working is no longer just about when and where we work. Rather, the rise in trends like coffee badging and work-to-rule demonstrates that UK employees are also looking for true fluidity in how they work. The expectation isn't that everyone should access the same level of flexibility either; over two-thirds (68%) believe that employers should provide more flexibility for those that need it most, like working parents. When employers champion this approach, they often see a productivity boost as employees feel more engaged with their work, invested in the company's success, and are therefore motivated to deliver better results," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO, Owl Labs

Employees desire meaningful office connection

Some organisations still persist with traditional expectations, including return-to-office (RTO) mandates. Nearly half (45%) of employees say they are concerned about being forced to be in the office full-time, a preoccupation which has risen from 42% in 2024. Yet, the majority (67%) said that their employer hasn't changed their policy in the last year, a number which rises to 81% among fully remote workers compared to hybrid (64%) and full-time office workers (68%). As such, while employees are troubled by the idea of a mandated RTO, many aren't yet affected.

The majority of employees instead work hybrid, spending three days a week in the office (41%) most commonly. Over a quarter of employees (27%) attend four days, and a small minority (10%) commute just once a week. Very few want to be in the office full-time; only 15% would prefer this, while the majority (74%) favour a hybrid approach. Nearly four in ten (39%) say they wouldn't join a company that restricts their choice of working location. For the vast majority 84% overall, and 88% among those in large organisations being able to work in a range of locations is a key factor in job satisfaction.

Interestingly, employees often understand and even appreciate the motivations behind RTO policies. The vast majority see these decisions as rooted in reinforcing company culture and cohesion (79%), a sentiment that is significantly higher for full-time office workers (82%) compared with hybrid workers (77%) and full-time remote workers (55%). Other reasons include greater leadership visibility (78%), and the desire to boost collaboration and productivity (77%). This suggests that while mandates remain contentious, workers want in-person moments to be meaningful.

Technology powers the flexible era

Technology acts as an important facilitator of workplace collaboration, with an overwhelming majority (89%) of UK employees believing that access to good technology is important, up from 83% in 2024, and only behind compensation (92%), and a supportive manager (91%). In response, businesses have stepped up their investment: this year, the top three changes to office environments all relate to tech, with 42% of organisations introducing AI tools, 38% increasing IT support, and 35% upgrading meeting room equipment.

"Employees want technology that simply works, no matter where they are or who they're working with," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO, Owl Labs. "The most successful organisations are building flexible ecosystems that combine intuitive hardware, powerful software, and AI to remove friction and empower teams. When the right tools are in place, people can focus on outcomes, not on troubleshooting tech.

AI in particular is reshaping the workplace at speed. Three quarters (75%) of employers are actively encouraging AI adoption. The majority (87%) of employees already use AI at work, with managers (93%) leading the charge versus non-managers (62%). In 2024, 68% of employees leveraged AI at work, highlighting a marked uptick in adoption this year.

Flexibility is no longer a desire for employees; it's a necessity. Forward-thinking employers who champion hybrid models and meet employees where they are, alongside investing in flexible technology, will be those who retain top talent and push for growth.

Methodology

An online survey was conducted in July 2025 by Vitreous World in which 8,000 full-time office workers (in-office, hybrid, and remote) across the UK, US, Germany, and France (2,000 per market) were interviewed.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organisations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by levelling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl® 4+ is the latest generation of the first WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more and explore the company's research on the State of Hybrid Work, visit OwlLabs.com.

