THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS LIST OF BARS RANKED FROM 51-100 FOR 2025

With 16 new entries, the extended list sets the stage for the live announcement of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, taking place on 8 October in Hong Kong

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just two weeks remaining until the unveiling of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, the bars ranked from No.51 to No.100 have been revealed for the ninth consecutive year. The annual list is created from the votes of a panel of more than 800 independent experts, including acclaimed bartenders, educators, cocktail authorities and award-winning drinks writers.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

The 51-100 list includes bars spanning 34 different cities across the world

There are 16 new entries on the list including from Bangkok, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Florence, London, Medellín and New Delhi

on the list including from Bangkok, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Florence, London, Medellín and New Delhi Bars from the USA lead the extended list once again with eight bars from across five cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco

Europe leads the way with 15 bars on the list, including four from Spain and four from Italy

The 51-100 list includes 12 bars in Asia, three of which are in Hong Kong

Mamba Negra and Bar Carmen from Medellín and Vender from Taichung mark the first ever entries from these cities

For the full 51-100 list, please refer to the accompanying graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

Returning to Asia for its 17th annual edition, The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 will gather the global drinks industry in Hong Kong in celebration of the finest cocktail experiences worldwide. Honouring the creativity, dedication and achievements of exceptional teams and individuals across the drinks world, 50 Best continues to shine a light on an even wider array of remarkable bars and cocktail destinations with the release of the 51-100 list, amplifying its recognition of excellence on a global scale.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "The extended 51-100 list is another opportunity to celebrate the passion, creativity and world-class hospitality that define the very best in the business - and this ninth edition does not disappoint. From brand new destinations and emerging markets to beloved favourites, the extended ranking shines a light on even more of the world's finest bars. Today, we raise a glass to those venues that go above and beyond, offer congratulations to the incredible teams whose hard work has earned their bar a spot on this prestigious list and hope it encourages more people to discover their next drinking destination."

For the third consecutive year, bars in the USA top the 51-100 list

Of the 20 bars from the Americas, establishments from the USA lead the 51-100 list once again with a total of eight bars. New York is home to four of these, including new entry Schmuck at No.59; Attaboy rises 12 places to No.72; Martiny's is at No.75 and Employees Only is at No.95. Elsewhere, new entries True Laurel in San Francisco and Mírate in Los Angeles are No.64 and No.93 respectively, with a triumphant return for Kumiko in Chicago at No.97. Café La Trova in Miami is at No.82.

Mexico follows closely behind with five bars: Mexico City's Licorería Limantour at No.52, new entry Bar Mauro at No.54 and Baltra Bar at No.78. Guadalajara's El Gallo Altanero is at No.71 alongside Tulum's Arca at No.77. In Canada, Toronto's Bar Pompette has risen 15 places to No.55.

New entry Exímia in São Paulo leads in Latin America at No.61. For the first time ever, bars from Medellín feature on the list with two new entries in Mamba Negra (No.81) and Bar Carmen (No.100). Bogotá's La Sala de Laura is at No.68. In Buenos Aires, new entry Victor Audio Bar is at No.87 and Florería Atlántico is at No.90.

Spain and Italy shine brightly, as Europe leads with the most bars

Of a total 15 entries for Europe, Spain and Italy are each represented by four bars on the list. Madrid's Angelita is at No.51 with Barcelona's Dr. Stravinsky (No.83) and Boadas (No.85) returning to the list alongside new entry Foco (No.89). Rome's Freni e Frizioni (No.58) and Jerry Thomas Speakeasy (No.98) are joined by L'Antiquario (No.63) in Naples and Gucci Giardino (No.99), a new entry from Florence.

The UK follows with three entries for London, including A Bar with Shapes For a Name at No.73, Kwãnt Mayfair at No.79 and new entry Three Sheets Soho at No.80. Elsewhere on the continent, Berlin's Wax On is at No.57, Athens' Barro Negro is at No.62, Copenhagen's Bird is at No.66 and Stockholm's Tjoget re-enters the list at No.76.

In Asia, bars in Hong Kong lead for the first time since 2019; a bar from Taichung appears for the first time

Taking the crown from Singapore for the first time in five years, bars in Hong Kong now lead in Asia with three on the 51-100 list; Argo at No.56, new entry Gokan at No.70 and The Savory Project at No.86. Japan and Thailand follow with two bars each: The SG Club (No.65) and re-entry Bar Trench (No.94) in Tokyo and two new entries for Bangkok with Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (No.88) and Opium (No.92).

Elsewhere in Asia, Seoul's Bar Cham is at No.53 and Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya, which was the first entry for Sri Lanka in 2024, rises 19 places to No.67. Vender in Taichung becomes the first bar from the city to make the list at No.74 and is joined by another newcomer, Lair in New Delhi, at No.96. Native in Singapore is No.84.

Nairobi and Dubai continue their ascent

Hero Bar in Nairobi lands at No.69, while LPM Dubai, a new entry in 2024, has risen 16 places to No.60. In Australia, Melbourne's Byrdi is at No.91.

The countdown of the list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, will also be broadcast live to a global audience on 8 October 2025. Bar and cocktail lovers are invited to join through the 50 Best TV channel on YouTube .

EDITOR'S NOTES:



51-100 List:

Position Establishment Location 51 Angelita Madrid 52 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 53 Bar Cham Seoul 54 Bar Mauro Mexico City 55 Bar Pompette Toronto 56 Argo Hong Kong 57 Wax On Berlin 58 Freni e Frizioni Rome 59 Schmuck New York 60 LPM Dubai Dubai 61 Exímia São Paulo 62 Barro Negro Athens 63 L'Antiquario Naples 64 True Laurel San Francisco 65 The SG Club Tokyo 66 Bird Copenhagen 67 Smoke & Bitters Hiriketiya 68 La Sala de Laura Bogotá 69 Hero Bar Nairobi 70 Gokan Hong Kong 71 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 72 Attaboy New York 73 A Bar with Shapes For a Name London 74 Vender Taichung 75 Martiny's New York 76 Tjoget Stockholm 77 Arca Tulum 78 Baltra Bar Mexico City 79 Kwãnt Mayfair London 80 Three Sheets Soho London 81 Mamba Negra Medellín 82 Café La Trova Miami 83 Dr. Stravinsky Barcelona 84 Native Singapore 85 Boadas Barcelona 86 The Savory Project Hong Kong 87 Victor Audio Bar Buenos Aires 88 Dry Wave Cocktail Studio Bangkok 89 Foco Barcelona 90 Florería Atlántico Buenos Aires 91 Byrdi Melbourne 92 Opium Bangkok 93 Mírate Los Angeles 94 Bar Trench Tokyo 95 Employees Only New York 96 Lair New Delhi 97 Kumiko Chicago 98 Jerry Thomas Speakeasy Rome 99 Gucci Giardino Florence 100 Bar Carmen Medellín

About The World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, provides a definitive list of the world's best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of more than 800 experts worldwide. The World's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become the most anticipated ranking for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados across the world, with the awards the highlight of the bar industry calendar. The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars has been published since 2016, while the list of North America's 50 Best Bars was launched in 2022. William Reed, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.

How the voting works

The list is compiled by votes from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 800 drinks experts with gender balance, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world. The Academy of voters is spread across 29 global geographic regions, each headed by an Academy Chair who selects their region's voters, with the distribution of voters designed to reflect the relative development and sophistication of the drinks sector, and the concentration of quality bars, in each region. Each voter casts 8 votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months. Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

About the main sponsor: Perrier

For more than a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the Perrier® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

About the host destination partner: Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximizing the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong's economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination.

The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organizations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism, to market and promote Hong Kong worldwide, while enhancing visitors' experiences through providing diverse and high-quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has a worldwide network of 15 offices and has representatives in seven different markets.

