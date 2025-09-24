Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

$1,000,000 Up for Grabs: LiveJasmin Launches Largest-Ever Streaming Challenge With Multi-Million-Dollar Prize Pool

LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveJasmin, one of the world's most-visited premium streaming platforms, today launched its largest initiative to date: the $1,000,000 Challenge. This milestone programme introduces a record-breaking $1,000,000 grand prize for one model, supported by a multi-million-dollar prize pool distributed over several months.

$1,000,000 Up for Grabs: LiveJasmin Launches Largest-Ever Streaming Challenge With Multi-Million-Dollar Prize Pool

Running from September 24, 2025, through February 21, 2026, the competition spans ten biweekly rounds. At each stage, multiple winners will be recognised and awarded thousands of dollars in prizes, creating a steady pace of engagement and excitement leading up to the final $1,000,000 award.

For participating models, the Challenge represents more than just a competition. It provides a structured opportunity to increase visibility, strengthen personal brands, and demonstrate entrepreneurial skills while working toward career-defining rewards. For many, this could mean not only financial independence but also the resources to invest back into their careers, develop content, and expand their reach globally.

'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,' said Summer, one of LiveJasmin's top performers. 'It's amazing to see LiveJasmin truly standing behind their promise of making millionaires. For us as models, this feels like history in the making - a time when we are being recognised, supported, and given the chance to reach dreams we never thought possible.'

For the first time, members are also invited to participate. By engaging with their favorite models, members earn raffle tickets and unlock chances to win credits throughout the competition. This dual approach ensures that the Challenge is not only about rewarding creators but also about giving fans an active role in the experience.

This campaign is launched under the motto, 'You are not alone. Jasmin loves you.', reflecting LiveJasmin's broader mission to empower and reward its global community while introducing new benchmarks for interactive online experiences.

By combining record-breaking rewards, gamified engagement, and broad community participation, the $1,000,000 Challenge sets a new precedent in the live-streaming sector. It also highlights the continuing evolution of digital platforms, where recognition, rewards, and meaningful interaction increasingly define success for creators and audiences alike.

LiveJasmin_Logo

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778539/LiveJasmin_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778540/LiveJasmin_Challenge.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1-000-000-up-for-grabs-livejasmin-launches-largest-ever-streaming-challenge-with-multi-million-dollar-prize-pool-302564657.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.