Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
24.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
DECCO Expands Global Footprint with New Plant in Valencia, Spain

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DECCO, a global specialist in extending the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, continues to strengthen its commitment to reducing food waste and enhancing food security. With a focus on delivering more flavor, freshness, and sustainability for current and future generations, DECCO is expanding its global operations.

DECCO Iberica

As part of its sustainable supply chain strategy, DECCO currently operates eight production plants worldwide, strategically located to maximize proximity to suppliers and customers. In line with its growth and expansion plan, DECCO is proud to announce the addition of a new plant in Beniparrell, located in Valencia, Spain. Scheduled to be operational in October 2025, this facility will bring the company's global network to nine plants.

"This expansion reflects our continued investment in innovation and resilience," said Manish Sirohi, CEO of DECCO Worldwide. "The new Valencia plant is a key step forward in meeting the growing demand for innovative postharvest solutions while ensuring a robust, sustainable supply chain."

With two operational plants in Valencia, DECCO is set to enhance supply chain robustness by creating greater operational flexibility, reducing lead times, improving on-time delivery, and building the capacity to manage demand disruptions or spikes.

"Our expanded footprint in Valencia not only strengthens our supply chain but also ensures we are well-positioned to adapt quickly to customer needs," said Enrique Gomez, Head of Supply Chain, DECCO Worldwide.

Notes to editors:

About DECCO

DECCO, a UPL company, is the global expert in providing postharvest solutions to reduce food waste and enhance the freshness of fresh fruits and vegetables all along the food supply chain from harvest to the consumer. DECCO, with 90+ years of postharvest expertise and currently operation in over 40 countries, delivers value every day to packers, shippers, supermarkets and consumers with customized coating, decay control, sanitization and disinfection products, application technology and on-site service. For more information please visit deccopostharvest.com or follow us at LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780297/DECCO_Iberica.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402545/DECCO_Logo.jpg

DECCO_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decco-expands-global-footprint-with-new-plant-in-valencia-spain-302565421.html

