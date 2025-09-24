Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Boldyn Networks power the future of mining at Callio Pyhäjärvi with private 5G network

Press Release

Nokia and Boldyn Networks power the future of mining at Callio Pyhäjärvi with private 5G network

Deployment enables safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations, where most workforces can operate from above ground.

24 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Boldyn Networks have deployed a private 5G network at the Callio FutureMINE site in Pyhäjärvi, Finland, transforming one of Europe's deepest mines into a next-generation testbed for mining innovation. Formerly a fully operational copper mine for over 60 years, Callio now provides a real-world mining environment where technology companies can test and validate their equipment.





Underground mines pose some of the most extreme challenges for connectivity. Their depth, complex tunnel networks, harsh environmental conditions, and the constant movement of people and machinery make stable communication difficult.



The private 5G solution designed by Boldyn to scale and adapt to the most demanding environments and delivered by Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW (https://www.dac.nokia.com/connectivity-solutions/modular-private-wireless/)), provides seamless, high-performance connectivity across multiple underground levels and a vast tunnel network stretching several kilometers and reaching depths of up to 1.5 kilometers. With high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, the network supports advanced mining applications, enabling safer, smarter, and more efficient operations.

"At Callio, we're redefining what's possible in mining. With the right technology, operations can be fully managed from the surface, making mining not only smarter, but significantly safer. Our mission is to transform this unique 1.5-kilometer-deep site into a world-class testbed where the next generation of automation and safety solutions can be developed and validated. In mining, connectivity is critical. Our private 5G network delivers real-time data and ultra-low latency, ensuring every person and asset is visible and protected. Downtime is expensive. Manual processes are risky. With private 5G, we're solving both," said Henrik Kiviniemi, Managing Director, Callio Pyhäjärvi.

Next-generation technology is already being tested at the facility, including:

Automation and tele-remote vehicles: The network enables the remote operation of autonomous vehicles and machinery from the surface, reducing the need for personnel to work in hazardous underground conditions. This shift improves worker safety and increases productivity by minimizing downtime and maximizing equipment utilization. It also supports the development and testing of next-generation mining technologies in realistic, controlled environments.

Voice communications: The private 5G network replaces outdated walkie-talkie systems with reliable, always-on mobile connectivity. Workers can now communicate clearly and instantly across all mine levels, even in the most remote areas and from above ground. This significantly improves safety, coordination, and response times in critical situations.

Real-time visualization and positioning: Powered by private 5G networks, software company Cybercube is testing its integrated 3D mapping, real-time positioning, and operational control. It creates a digital twin of the mine, allowing teams to monitor the location of personnel, vehicles, and equipment in real time. This unified view enhances situational awareness, safety, and operational efficiency - especially in environments where GPS is unavailable. Evacuation alerts can be dispatched, while keeping track of users and providing instant routes to safety zones.



"With our software platform, we can visualize and control everything in real time - from people and vehicles to equipment and sensors. It's a huge leap in safety and operational awareness. Being able to test this in real conditions on a dedicated network has been transformational in the development of our solution," said Aki Ruotsalainen, Director and Partner at Cybercube Oy.

World-leading mining technology manufacturer Normet is also testing autonomous vehicles at Callio."The technical challenges of mining are increasing as companies go deeper. The safest and most efficient path forward is removing people from those environments and enabling remote operation. A fully automated future could see 90% of underground workers operating from the surface - but that requires dedicated 5G networks. Open Wi-Fi and shared networks just don't work reliably underground. You get latency issues, performance drops - so having a private network built for these processes is a must, said Normet's VP of Equipment Offering & New Technology, Mark Ryan.

"We have designed and deployed a seamless private 5G network, based on Nokia technology at the Callio site. The network delivers seamless connectivity and full coverage across multiple underground mining levels. It's the backbone of Callio's vision for a fully automated test mine, supporting everything from tele-remote vehicles to real-time control of underground machinery. We're enabling mining companies to test and develop next-generation solutions against a reliable network in realistic conditions, without disrupting live operations," said Jaakko Kuukka, Country Manager Nordics, Boldyn Networks.

"Mining is one of the toughest environments on earth for connectivity, and private 5G is proving to be a game-changer. Together with Boldyn Networks, we are enabling Callio to demonstrate how secure, reliable, and high-performance networks can transform underground operations -making them safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. This deployment underscores Nokia's leadership in delivering industrial-grade private wireless networks that power the future of critical industries," said Michael Aspinall, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge sales in Europe at Nokia.

